Andrew Tate is no longer allowed to share his thoughts on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram, but the British-American internet personality is still welcome on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which he dropped by this past week to give an interview.

While chatting with the host, Tate revealed that he was eager to be interviewed by the controversial 57-year-old due to the fact that he’s been wrapped up in his own share of scandals and celebrity feuds throughout his career.

“You’ve certainly been the subject of your own divided opinions in the world,” the professional fighter told Morgan. “There are people who’d say some of the things you say are dangerous or toxic, so I thought you’d be a good person to speak to about this.”

The pair went on to speak about what Tate has dubbed “traditional masculinity” as he shut down those describing him as a “bad influence,” instead turning the heat to names like Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X as one of those who he believes is the real problem.

“You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting,” the reality star noted, specifically referencing the Atlanta-born artist’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video.

“You have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic. You have all these insanities in the world, but I’m not the devil. There are certainly worse people than me,” the 35-year-old vented to Morgan.

After Lil Nas X got word of Tate’s hateful comments, it wasn’t long before he clapped back with a response of his own, writing, “Andrew Tate please stop mentioning me! I am never gonna let [you] smash loser!” in response to a tweet from the official Piers Morgan Uncensored account.

Check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

andrew tate please stop mentioning me! i am never gonna let u smash loser! https://t.co/UHjAUAgPmR — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 7, 2022

[Via]