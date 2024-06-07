😱 Sheena Bathory Of Dana White's Power Slap League Gets A BBL

Sheena Bathory is confident in her decision.

If you are a fan of Power Slap, or the Lingerie Fighting League, you may know about Sheena Bathory. Overall, she is a 32-year-old bodybuilder who has been making waves in the sports world. In fact, while participating in Dana White's Power Slap league, she has begun with a record of 2-0. Power Slap is known for being a league in which the opponents just slap each other. Although some believe it isn't a real sport, it appears to have a real audience right now.

As for Bathory, well, the bodybuilder has opted to get herself a BBL. Yes, that is correct. A Power Slap athlete will now be walking around with a Brazilian Butt Lift. While addressing her fans on social media, Bathory explained why she wanted to go this route. As it turns out, she feels like she was dealing with some stubborn fat, and was ready to do anything to get rid of it. From her research, it seemed like a BBL would help her achieve that goal.

Sheena Bathory Takes Us Through Her Journey

While addressing her fans, she reiterated that this is her body and she can do whatever she wants with it. Some fans were not super impressed with her decision to go the BBL route, and it is easy to see why. Some feel as though it has become a bit of an epidemic. However, for Bathory, it is clear she is confident in her latest decision. Hopefully, she doesn't have any bad after-effects and is able to continue leveling up in her fighting career.

Bathory In Action

Let us know what you think of this decision from Bathory, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the BBL craze that seems to be ravaging the world these days? Do you agree that it has gotten out of hand or is it not that big of a deal? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

