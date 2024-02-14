Travis Scott Gives A Hilarious Reaction While Attending Power Slap Event

Last week. Travis Scott attended his first-ever Power Slap event. The promotion is put on by UFC's Dana White with the sixth edition taking place last Friday. Scott was invited to the event as a guest and a camera was fixed on him sitting ring-side during the proceedings. One particular moment stood out when he gave a meme-worthy reaction to something happening in the ring. While the camera doesn't capture exactly what he's seeing, his reaction to it speaks volumes. Check out the video of his reaction below.

Over the weekend Travis Scott was in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl alongside hundreds of other celebrities. One place where most of the big names gathered was in the Fanatics party ahead of the kickoff of the big game. Scott wasn't just in attendance for the party but actually performed alongside Quavo. The performance eventually made its way online creating even more rumors among fans that the pair could be working on a second collaborative album. Scott is fresh off the release of his new project UTOPIA but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to be in the studio working on more new material.

Read More: What Is Travis Scott's Best-Selling Album?

Travis Scott's Power Slap Video

Just a few days after the wrestling event, Travis Scott popped up in the tracklist of Kanye West's new album VULTURES 1. He joins another one of his frequent collaborators Playboi Carti as well as Ty Dolla $ign on the stacked song "Fuk Sumn." The song is among the top 5 most-streamed tracks on the album on Spotify having already racked up over 10 million streams in just a few days.

Scott also performed a medley of songs from his new album at the Grammys earlier this month. He surprised fans by having Playboi Carti on stage alongside him to perform their hit "FE!N." What do you think of Travis Scott's reaction to the Power Slap event? Can you think of times you'd use the new video as a reaction to something? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Travis Scott Van Surfs In Rome

[Via]