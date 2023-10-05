Snoop Dogg’s Halloween: From “Bones” To “The Addams Family”

West Coast titan Snoop Dogg is arguably Hip Hop’s most diverse act. Besides his timeless musical catalog, he has succeeded in numerous entertainment ventures over the decades. Most notably, Snoop has also racked up acting credits as well. Since the mid-90s, he has starred in several projects, mostly in guest or supporting roles. While he may not be considered a movie star, Snoop certainly has experience on his side, whether in comedic or more dramatic roles. Evidently, upon closer inspection of his extensive filmography, it is evident that the rapper has a preferred genre or two. One of these is horror, and Snoop Dogg has had a long relationship with ghosts and ghouls that dates back to 1994. With Halloween around the corner, we wanted to dive into the legendary rapper's relationship with the horror genre and explore how it has evolved since the mid-90s.

Snoop Dogg & Horror Unite

Snoop Dogg had his first foray into the world of horror in October 1994. He released an 18-minute short film titled Murder Was the Case. Fans already had a taste of the title, as a song of the same name was a part of his debut album, Doggystyle. The short film was also accompanied by a soundtrack album of the same name, which remixed the original track. Murder Was the Case was directed by Dr. Dre and Fab Five Freddy.

Murder Was the Case is a horror short film that features Snoop Dogg in the lead role. He portrays a character who faces the consequences of his involvement in gang life. His character is shot and killed and subsequently makes a deal with the devil. In exchange, the devil brings Snoop’s character back to life. The film is known for its dark and gritty style and is an excellent accompaniment to the eponymous horrorcore rap song.

In 1999, Snoop Dogg took center stage once again, this time as “Preacher” Caleb, in the film, Urban Menace. The horror offering is a feature-length film that also stars some prominent ‘90s rappers including Fat Joe, Big Pun, and Ice-T, among others. When Preacher Caleb and his family are killed in a fire, his ghost goes on a vengeful rampage, returning the favor to his killers. While the film was panned upon release, it became a cult favorite for its poor special effects and utter ridiculousness.

Bones And Hood of Horror (2000s)

Bones follows the story of Jimmy Bones (played by Snoop Dogg), a numbers runner who is betrayed and murdered by his friends in 1979. 22 years later, due to some supernatural circumstances, he is resurrected and proceeds to seek revenge. Like much of his earlier acting work, Bones wasn’t well received critically. However, it’s become a Halloween cult classic movie and a staple for many, particularly Hip Hop heads, who praise Bones as one of Snoop Dogg’s best horror performances. This was also Snoop Dogg’s third consecutive horror effort to be centered around some form of resurrection and revenge.

In 2006, Snoop Dogg served as the host for the horror anthology, Hood Of Horror. In the film, he portrayed a supernatural character known as Devon, who guides the audience through the tales. He also decides where the characters in the stories get to go in the afterlife. Hood of Horror featured an ensemble cast, which includes Danny Trejo, Billy Dee Williams, and Ernie Hudson. Unfortunately, the film was a huge box-office failure, and Snoop Dogg and the world of horror did not reunite until 2013.

Snoop Dogg & Horror Comedy

Snoop Dogg and his affinity for horror continued well into the 2010s. However, by 2013, he fully embraced dark humor and black comedy, kicking off with Scary Movie 5. Although a parody horror film, it still contributes to Snoop Dogg’s legacy in the genre. He starred as Ja’Marcus, a supporting character in the film, and had a limited amount of screen time. Despite its poor reception, Scary Movie 5 performed moderately well at the box office.

Between 2016 and 2021, he starred in Meet the Blacks and its sequel, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. In both films, Snoop Dogg only has minor roles, but he plays different characters. In the first movie, he portrays the character Todd, but he appears in the second movie as a fictionalized version of himself. While the first film was a box office hit, the second performed poorly.

Snoop Dogg’s most recent foray into horror is in the animated films, The Addams Family (2019) and The Addams Family 2 (2021). Although it is not Snoop Dogg’s first voice-acting role, it is his first voice role in a horror movie. Snoop Dogg plays Cousin Itt, a main character, in both movies. With both movies crossing $100 million at the box office, these are the biggest horror movies in the rapper’s filmography.

