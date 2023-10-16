Free PlayStation Plus Games To Play This Halloween (October 2023)

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to get into the spooky spirit than by diving into some horror games? PlayStation Plus has got you covered this October with a selection of free horror games that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Whether you're a fan of classic horror or looking for something new to experience, there's something for everyone.

A Glimpse Into The Horror Offerings

Alien: Isolation (Available On October 17)

Delve into the chilling world of Alien: Isolation. Set fifteen years after the original Alien film, you'll step into the shoes of Amanda, Ellen Ripley's daughter. On a mission to uncover the truth behind her mother's mysterious disappearance, Amanda finds herself in a desperate fight for survival against an unpredictable and ruthless Alien. With limited resources and ever-increasing threats, you'll need to think on your feet to stay alive.

Outlast II (Available On October 17)

Outlast II invites players to take on the role of investigative journalists, venturing into the depths of the Arizona desert. Following the trail of a mysterious murder, you'll uncover a world of darkness and corruption. This first-person horror experience will test your nerves and keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes (Available On October 17)

The Dark Pictures Anthology series is known for its cinematic, branching horror narratives. In House of Ashes, players will join a military unit and a CIA operative as they investigate a suspected underground chemical weapons facility. But what they find is far more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. Will you make the right choices to ensure your team's survival?

The Callisto Protocol (Available Now For PS Plus Essential Subscribers)

Set 300 years in the future, The Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game. Players will find themselves in Black Iron Prison on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. As inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, chaos ensues. Armed with a mix of shooting and close-quarters combat skills, you'll need to adapt and strategize to escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon.

A Few Things To Remember

While these games are available for free to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, it's essential to note that they are part of the subscription libraries. This means that once they leave the subscription service, you won't have access to them anymore. However, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you can download The Callisto Protocol for free and keep it!

FAQs

What are the free PlayStation Plus horror games for October 2023? Alien: Isolation Outlast II The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes The Callisto Protocol (for PS Plus Essential Subscribers)

How long will these games be available on PS Plus? The availability varies, but games typically remain on PS Plus for a few months.

Do I get to keep these games forever? Games from PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries are available as long as they are part of the subscription. However, PS Plus Essential subscribers can download and keep The Callisto Protocol.

Are these games suitable for all ages? Given the horror theme, it's advisable to check the individual game ratings and content descriptions to ensure they are appropriate for the intended audience.



Dive into these thrilling titles and experience the chills and thrills this Halloween with PlayStation Plus!