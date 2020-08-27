playstation
- GamingFree PlayStation Plus Games To Play This Halloween (October 2023)Explore the top horror games on PlayStation Plus this Halloween 2023. Dive into spine-chilling adventures and get ready for scares!By Jake Skudder
- TechPlayStation Reveals Their SteamDeck Rival, The PlayStation PortalThe product will retail for $199.99.By Ben Mock
- ListsThe Best "Metal Gear Solid" GamesWith the announcement of "Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater," we've ranked the the five best entries in Hideo Kojima's legendary video game series. By Mike Fugere
- Original ContentPlayStation Showcase 2023 Recap: Mind-Blowing "Spider-Man 2" Gameplay & MorePlayStation Showcase 2023 revealed gameplay for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" ahead of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."By Paul Barnes
- Original Content5 Hidden Gems On PlayStation Plus PremiumThere is an impressive array of games to choose from on the PlayStation Plus Premium service. Here are 5 titles to meet any gamer's needs.By Mike Fugere
- GamingThe Most Anticipated Video Games For 2023A breakdown of all of the major video game titles releasing throughout the year. By Ryan Vallejos
- GamingMicrotransactions Could Be Ruining GamingMicrotransactions have more cons than pros. By Paul Barnes
- GamingSony Acquires "Halo" & "Destiny" Developer Bungie For $3.6BOn Monday, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Bungie for $3.6B alongside the 'Halo' series and 'Destiny'.By Brianna Lawson
- TechPlayStation SVP George Cacioppo Fired After Allegedly Attempting To Solicit Sex From MinorCacioppo was exposed by YouTube’s “People v. Preds” channel this month after attempting to meet up with a 15-year-old from Grindr.By Hayley Hynes
- GamingSony Creates PlayStation PC Label For New Wave Of PC ReleasesSony is looking to expand its player base.By Alexander Cole
- GamingGet Ready To Be Spammed By This New "NBA 2K22" Shot CelebrationThis celebration is going to get annoying, fast. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Adds Will Smith's Mike Lowrey Character From "Bad Boys"Bad boys for life. By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersPlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Surfaces In Blue Colorway: PhotosPaul George's Nike PG 5 is getting a brand new PlayStation colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersPlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Gets New Release Date: DetailsPaul George's latest PlayStation collab is about a month away.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersPlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Unveiled: Official PhotosThe Nike PG 5 is getting a brand new PlayStation 5 colorway.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"MLB The Show 21" Coming To Xbox Game Pass On Launch DateTake that, Playstation!By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingSony Files Patent For Players To Use Household Items & Food As PlayStation ControllersSony has filed a patent application for an idea that would allow players to use household items as PlayStation controllers using augmented reality.By Cole Blake
- TVHBO's "The Last Of Us" Casts Pedro Pascal & Bella RamseyHBO's upcoming series "The Last Of Us" officially casts Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersTravis Scott's PlayStation x Nike Dunk Low Officially Unveiled: PhotosGrabbing a pair of these is going to be incredibly difficult.By Alexander Cole
- GramBlocboy JB Catches Heat For Saying PlayStation Is "For The Gays"He added that "street n*ggas" play Xbox, but he may be unaware of their avid support of Pride.By Erika Marie
- GamingPS5 Pre-Order Details Shared By SonyAs hype intensifies, Sony has officially started teasing the PS5 pre-order by opening the door to a lucky select few. By Mitch Findlay