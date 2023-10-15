Best Retro Horror Games: Alone In The Dark And More

Modern horror video games might boast impressive visuals and special effects, but a great horror game doesn't necessarily need top-notch graphics. This was proven time and again in the golden era of gaming.

If you're keen on diving into the history of gaming or exploring classic games you might have missed, here's a list of some of the best retro horror games.

Read More: Best Horror Platform Games: Little Nightmares, LIMBO And More

Alone In The Dark

Release Date: 1992

Developer: Infogrames

Alone In The Dark, a gem from the early '90s, is a cornerstone of the survival horror genre. Players follow a private investigator unraveling the mysteries of a haunted mansion. Exploration and puzzle-solving are at the heart of the gameplay, with monsters lurking in the shadows.

Read More: Best Horror FPS Games: F.E.A.R, Ghostwire Tokyo And More

The Dark Eye

Release Date: 1995

Developer: Inscape

The Dark Eye stands out for its unique approach. The game delves into the uncanny valley, where hyper-realistic characters behave in unsettling ways, inducing anxiety. This point-and-click game lets players immerse themselves in three stories inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Instead of relying on jump scares, The Dark Eye masterfully builds tension and atmosphere.

Resident Evil

Release Date: 1996 (Remastered in 2016)

Developer: Capcom

No list of retro horror games would be complete without mentioning Resident Evil. This game set the standard for the horror genre and played a pivotal role in the surge of zombie-themed games and movies in the early 2000s. With modern remakes available, new players can experience the terror with enhanced graphics. However, the original 1996 version remains a classic worth revisiting.

Read More: Best Jump Scare Horror Games For Halloween: Until Dawn And More

Sanitarium

Release Date: 1998

Developer: DotEmu

Sanitarium offers a chilling experience with its old-school graphics. The story revolves around a man who, after surviving a car crash, loses his memory and finds himself in a mysterious sanitarium. The dated graphics only add to the game's eerie atmosphere, making it a must-play for fans of classic horror.

FAQ