Best Halloween Movies: What To Watch In October 2023

October has arrived, and with it comes the anticipation of Halloween. It's the perfect time to indulge in some spine-tingling cinematic experiences. Whether you're in the mood for some intense scares or just want to bask in the autumnal ambiance, there's a Halloween movie out there for you. Here's a curated list of the best films to get you into the Halloween spirit this year.
Must-Watch Halloween Classics
- Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (2019): Directed by André Øvredal, this adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s renowned children’s book series is set on Halloween night in 1968. It follows three friends who stumble upon a cursed storybook. The subsequent days are filled with horror as they're haunted by tales that magically manifest in the book. With Guillermo del Toro as a producer, the film boasts some truly terrifying monsters.
- Practical Magic (1998): This film revolves around the Owens family, a lineage of witches with a tragic curse. The modern-day story focuses on two sisters, portrayed by Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. The film beautifully blends magic, romance, and a touch of horror, making it a Halloween staple.
- Ginger Snaps (2000): A unique feminist horror tale, this Canadian movie centers on two teenage sisters, Ginger and Brigitte. After a wild animal attack, one of them undergoes a terrifying transformation. The film cleverly uses lycanthropy as a metaphor for puberty.
- Night Of The Demons (1988): A Halloween party at a funeral parlor takes a dark turn when a séance summons supernatural entities. This film is a quintessential representation of 80s horror.
- Trick Or Treat (1986): A tribute to hard rock, this film sees a high schooler teaming up with a ghostly metal singer to confront bullies. With a memorable Halloween party climax, it's a must-watch.
- Scream VI (2023): The latest installment in the iconic Scream series takes the Carpenter sisters to New York. Here, they join forces with familiar faces to solve a new mystery and face off against Ghostface.
Family-Friendly Halloween Picks
- Ernest Scared Stupid (1991): This comedic film features Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell, who must save local kids from an evil troll on Halloween night. With its blend of humor and mild scares, it's perfect for a family movie night.
- Casper (1995): A heartwarming tale about the friendly ghost, Casper, and his adventures with a father-daughter duo in a haunted mansion. The film beautifully captures the essence of friendship and love.
- The Karate Kid (1984): While not a traditional Halloween movie, a pivotal scene set on Halloween makes it a nostalgic watch. The iconic skeleton costumes and the suspenseful final tournament make it a seasonal favorite.
FAQs
- What are some good Halloween movies for kids?
- Ernest Scared Stupid and Casper are great choices for younger audiences.
- Are there any new Halloween movies releasing in 2023?
- Scream VI is a notable release for 2023, bringing a fresh twist to the beloved franchise.
- Which Halloween movies are suitable for a family movie night?
- Casper and The Karate Kid are both family-friendly and offer a mix of humor, adventure, and mild scares.
Remember, the best Halloween movie is the one that gets you in the festive spirit. Whether it's a classic horror flick or a family-friendly film, there's something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and let the movie marathon begin!