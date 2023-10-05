Halloween Movies In Order: How To Binge-Watch The Classics

Halloween is synonymous with candy, costumes, and of course, classic horror films. Among the most iconic of these are the Halloween movies, which have terrified and thrilled audiences for decades.

If you're looking to embark on a spine-chilling movie marathon this October, here's how to watch the Halloween movies in order.

The Evolution Of The Halloween Series

The Halloween series has seen multiple timelines, each with its unique twists and turns. The most recent timeline, which began with the 2018 film, marked the series' 40th anniversary. In this rendition, Laurie Strode, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis, remains in Haddonfield, haunted by the thought of Michael Myers escaping his confinement. Unlike previous versions, Laurie has a daughter named Karen and a granddaughter named Allyson. The 2018 film sees Michael Myers escaping and causing chaos once again, only to be trapped by the three generations of Strode women.

However, Michael's reign of terror doesn't end there. In Halloween Kills, he escapes and goes on another killing spree, leading to a climactic confrontation with Laurie's daughter, Karen. The story culminates in Halloween Ends, where a new character, Corey Cunningham, becomes intertwined with Michael's dark world. As the story unfolds, Laurie and Allyson must confront not only Michael but also the new threat posed by Corey.

Binge-Watching The Classics

For those eager to dive into the Halloween series, here's a chronological list of the movies by release date:

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween (2007)

Halloween II (2009)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills (2021)

Halloween Ends (2022)

The Future Of The Halloween Series

As of now, there are no plans to continue the Halloween series. With the conclusion of Halloween Ends, it seems the saga might finally be over. However, the world of cinema is full of surprises, and who knows what the future holds for Michael Myers and the Strode family.

FAQs