Halloween Movies Netflix: What To Watch (October 2023)

October is here, and with it comes the thrill of Halloween. For many, it's not just about the day itself but the entire spooky season. And what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by indulging in a movie marathon?

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, offers a plethora of Halloween movies to choose from. Whether you're into spine-chilling horror or light-hearted comedies, there's something for everyone. Let's dive into some of the top picks for October 2023.

Read More: 7 Horrorcore Rappers Who Will Spice Up Halloween Playlists

Netflix Originals And Exclusive Releases

Veronica (2017) : Set in 1991 Madrid, a young girl's life takes a dark turn after she unknowingly brings something sinister home from a school séance.

: Set in 1991 Madrid, a young girl's life takes a dark turn after she unknowingly brings something sinister home from a school séance. The School For Good And Evil (2022) : A fantastical tale where two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, find themselves in a school that trains future fairy tale villains and heroes. It's a mix of enchantment and mild scares.

: A fantastical tale where two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, find themselves in a school that trains future fairy tale villains and heroes. It's a mix of enchantment and mild scares. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) : A fresh take on the Leatherface saga. This time, a group of influencers looking to revamp Texas properties cross paths with the infamous chainsaw-wielding maniac.

: A fresh take on the Leatherface saga. This time, a group of influencers looking to revamp Texas properties cross paths with the infamous chainsaw-wielding maniac. Hubie Halloween (2020) : A comedic horror where Adam Sandler plays a Salem resident trying to convince his town of the existence of real monsters after a series of bizarre events.

: A comedic horror where Adam Sandler plays a Salem resident trying to convince his town of the existence of real monsters after a series of bizarre events. Choose Or Die (2022) : Two friends stumble upon an unclaimed prize from an '80s computer game, only to find out that winning it might cost them more than they anticipated.

: Two friends stumble upon an unclaimed prize from an '80s computer game, only to find out that winning it might cost them more than they anticipated. The Munsters (2022): A delightful revival of the quirky characters from the 1960s sitcom, directed by Rob Zombie and featuring Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson.

Read More: 7 Best Halloween Hip Hop Songs For 2023 Spooky Season

Spine-Chilling Recommendations

Ouija: Origin Of Evil (2016) : A young girl's attempt to communicate with her deceased father using a Ouija board leads to unforeseen consequences.

: A young girl's attempt to communicate with her deceased father using a Ouija board leads to unforeseen consequences. It (2017) : Pennywise, the shape-shifting clown, returns to terrorize the children of a small Maine town. Not for the faint-hearted or those with a fear of clowns.

: Pennywise, the shape-shifting clown, returns to terrorize the children of a small Maine town. Not for the faint-hearted or those with a fear of clowns. The Curse Of Bridge Hollow (2022) : Marlon Wayans plays Howard, who, despite his aversion to Halloween, must help his daughter combat a mischievous spirit animating the town's Halloween decorations.

: Marlon Wayans plays Howard, who, despite his aversion to Halloween, must help his daughter combat a mischievous spirit animating the town's Halloween decorations. It Follows (2015): A chilling tale of a young woman pursued by an unknown entity that can assume any appearance. The only way to rid herself of the curse is to pass it on, leading to a tense and suspenseful narrative.

Read More: Best Horror Franchises: Classics To Watch This October

Unique And Interactive Experiences

Escape The Undertaker (2021) : An interactive film where viewers assist WWE stars in navigating the Undertaker's haunted mansion.

: An interactive film where viewers assist WWE stars in navigating the Undertaker's haunted mansion. Fear Street Trilogy (2021): Based on R.L. Stine's books, this trilogy delves into the cursed history of Shadyside, Ohio, spanning several centuries with tales from 1994, 1978, and 1666.

Read More: Best Horror Games On Xbox Series X|S: What To Play This Spooky Season

Family-Friendly Picks

Nightbooks (2021) : A young boy with a knack for penning scary stories finds himself trapped by a witch who demands a new spooky tale every night.

: A young boy with a knack for penning scary stories finds himself trapped by a witch who demands a new spooky tale every night. Vampires Vs. The Bronx (2020): A comedic horror set in a gentrifying Bronx neighborhood where residents unite to fend off a vampire invasion.

Read More: 7 Times Hip-Hop Referenced “The Exorcist”

FAQ

Q: Are all these movies suitable for children? A: While some movies, like Nightbooks, are family-friendly, others are more intense and may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Are all these movies suitable for children? Q: Are these movies available worldwide on Netflix? A: Availability might vary based on regions. It's best to check your local Netflix listings.

Are these movies available worldwide on Netflix? Q: How often does Netflix update its Halloween movie selection? A: Netflix frequently updates its library, especially during festive seasons. It's a good idea to keep an eye out for new releases throughout October.

How often does Netflix update its Halloween movie selection?

In conclusion, Netflix's Halloween movie lineup for October 2023 is diverse and caters to a wide range of preferences. Whether you're in for a scare or just some light-hearted fun, there's something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for a spooktacular movie marathon!