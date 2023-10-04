7 Times Hip-Hop Referenced “The Exorcist”

The Exorcist continues to haunt viewers to this day. Fifty years after its initial theatrical release, it still stands as a seminal piece of work in the horror genre. However, beyond horror, its long-lasting impact on pop culture remains prominent. By extension, hip-hop has similarly immortalized the film's legacy over the years, whether referencing Linda Blair's portrayal of Regan or samples of "Tubular Bells Pt. 1" by Mike Oldman." So, with Exorcist: The Believer hitting theatres on Friday, Oct. 6th, we decided to round up 7 times hip-hop has referenced the iconic horror film.

Jay- Z - "D’Evils"

My flesh no n***a could test, my soul is possessed

By D'evils in the form of diamonds and Lexuses

The Exorcist got me doin' sticks

Like, "Homie, you don't know me

But the whole world owe me, strip!"

On the highlight from Reasonable Doubt, Jay-Z references the iconic horror film but not in a way that discusses exercising demons. Instead, he speaks on the lust for material possessions and the lengths people will reach to obtain luxury goods.

Kanye West - "Mercy" Ft. Pusha T, 2 Chainz & Big Sean

Check the neck, check the wrist

Them heads turnin': that's exorcist

My Audemars like Mardi Gras

That's Swiss time, and that's excellence

Although a brief mention of The Exorcist, the reference to the infamous scene involving Linda Blair helps Pusha T portray his lavish lifestyle. Not one to hold back on his fashion sensibilities, Pusha T issues a firm reminder that he’s making a massive statement with his jewels every time he steps out.

Freddie Gibbs - “Forever & A Day”

Taken from his classic 2015 album, Shadow Of A Doubt, producers J Reid and Speakerbomb craft a haunting beat for one of Freddie Gibbs’ most vulnerable cuts in his catalog. The producers chop up Mike Oldman’s “Tubular Bells,” slowing down the sample and transforming it into an even more chilling soundscape.

Cypress Hill - Stoned Raiders

While the theme song for The Exorcist has been sampled on numerous occasions – beyond Freddie Gibbs’ “Forever & A Day” – there are a number of artists who’ve sampled the film itself. For example, Cypress Hill’s “Stoned Raiders” from 1995’ III: Temples of Boom. Produced By DJ Muggs, the California weed-smoking group samples Father Lankester Merrin’s dialogue in the middle of the exorcism of Regan.

$uicideboy$ - "Memoirs Of A Gorilla"

Perhaps the most subtle reference included in this list comes from the $uicideboy$. On their 2016 project, Radical $uicide, they dished out “Memoirs Of A Gorilla,” which actually samples Regan’s laugh. It’s a subtle sound effect that creeps into the song’s intro, adding eerie textures to the grim soundscape.

Nicki Minaj’s 2012 Grammy Performance

What was intended to be a glorious win in Nicki Minaj’s rap career turned into a controversial performance. In 2012, the rapper debuted her single, “Roman’s Holiday,” on the Grammy stage, equipped with a theatrical backdrop that boasted plenty of religious references, including a man dressed as a bishop and a fake priest. But, the performance ultimately centered around her alter-ego, Roman Zolanski, who was in need of an exorcism. Dubbed “The Exorcism Of Roman Zolanski,” Nicki delivered a contentious yet memorable performance that paid homage to the classic horror film.

Three 6 Mafia - "Threesixafix"

It wouldn’t be right to exclude Three 6 Mafia from this list, especially when you consider their contribution to the horrorcore genre. DJ Paul’s affinity for horror movies has been well-documented throughout the years. "Threesixafix" stands as a notable deep cut in Three 6 Mafia's vast catalog and appeared on E-40 and B-Legit's Southwest Riders compilation. On “Threesixafix,” they transform Mike Oldman’s “Tubular Bells Pt. 1” into a gritty Memphis banger filled with ostentatious, murderous bars that are only fitting for Halloween.