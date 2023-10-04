The Exorcist
- Movies7 Paranormal Horror Films To Creep You Out This HalloweenFrom "The Shining" to "Hereditary," these classic paranormal horror films have left an indelible mark in Hollywood.By Aron A.
- Music7 Times Hip-Hop Referenced “The Exorcist”From Nicki Minaj to Freddie Gibbs, here are 7 times that hip-hop has referenced the iconic horror movie. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureEllen Burstyn Net Worth 2023: What Is "The Exorcist" Icon Worth?Ellen Burstyn’s journey is an intricate tapestry woven with threads of commitment to her craft. By Jake Skudder