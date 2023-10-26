7 Paranormal Horror Films To Creep You Out This Halloween

Under the umbrella of horror are several subgenres, whether gory slasher flicks starring favorites like Jason Voorhees or monster flicks that star creepy figures like Alien’s Xenomorph. Many of these subgenres tend to feel quite campy. Still, paranormal horror movies continue to reign supreme during the Halloween season. These movies tap into our primal fears of the unknown, the supernatural, and the unexplained – the unseen threats that linger outside our vision. That’s why movies like The Exorcist remain top-tier views during this time of year. So, with Halloween just around the corner, we’ve created a list of 7 paranormal horror movies you should watch.

The Exorcist (1973)

A masterclass in horror, The Exorcist stands as one of the greatest films in the genre. The film surrounds the story of a mother, Chris Macneil (Ellen Burstyn), who seeks the help of two priests after she rightfully believes that her daughter, Regan Macneil (Linda Blair), was possessed by a malevolent entity. The special effects might not create the same level of fear as modern horror flicks. However, it’s a classic movie that delivers on all fronts: chilling atmosphere, iconic moments, and powerful performances. To this day, it’s a terrifying film that feels even spookier during the Halloween Season.

The Shining (1980)

Based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name, The Shining stands as one of Stanley Kubrick’s greatest films of all time. The movie follows the story of Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson), a recovering alcoholic and writer who takes a job as an off-season caretaker at the Overlook Hotel. Little does he know that his new place of employment is actually haunted. Throughout the film, Torrence’s sanity deteriorates as supernatural forces manipulate him. It’s an iconic movie that provides an unsettling mood that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its nearly two-and-a-half-hour run-time.

Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist follows the story of a suburban family who faces the threat of violent ghosts who invade their home and abduct their daughter. This film contrasts the bone-chilling aspects of paranormal horror with family dynamics for an eerie movie for the Halloween season. The film stars Craig T. Nelson as Steve Freeling and JoBeth Williams as Diane Freeling, with support from Beatrice Straight as Dr. Martha Lesh (credited as "Dr. Lesh"), Dominique Dunne as Dana Freeling, Oliver Robins as Robbie Freeling, Heather O'Rourke as Carol Anne Freeling, and Michael McManus as Ben Tuthill. Poltergeist is a quintessential watch for the 2023 Halloween horror season.

Insidious (2010)

Easily considered a modern-day classic, Insidious dives into the troubles that married couple Josh and Renai Lambert (played by Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, respectively) encounter once their son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) falls into an inexplicable coma and is seemingly under the possession of several demonic entities in a paranormal realm called “The Further.” It’s a great scare that combines the family dynamic and supernatural elements, tied together with jump scares and psychological horror. Ultimately, you need a bit of Insidious for the perfect Halloween thrills.

The Conjuring (2013)

When it comes to the paranormal scares, The Conjuring executes on a high level. That said, we highly recommend you don’t watch it at home alone. The movie follows the story of real-life paranormal investigators Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and his wife, Lorraine (Vera Farmiga), who take on a case that involves a haunted farmhouse and an evil presence that torments the family that lives there. The movie is based on a true story and contains a perfectly creepy atmosphere to set the tone for Halloween.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak takes you back to the early 1900s with a creepy gothic tale of romance that only Guillermo del Toro could execute with such prestige. The movie takes place in Edwarian-era England, where Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), an aspiring writer, travels to Cumberland, England, with her husband and sister, only to discover some haunting secrets about her partner’s family. With a bit of ghostly horror and dark romance, Crimson Peak serves as an excellent Halloween choice.

Hereditary (2018)

The scariest of films often dive into the unknown, but as you can see by this list, the incorporation of family drama raises the stakes. In Hereditary, a family of four is tormented by a spirit following the death of their grandmother, whose secret past comes back to haunt them. Filled with twists, turns, and a slow-burning emotional plot, Hereditary is definitely a must-watch this Halloween.