Ellen Burstyn Net Worth 2023: What Is “The Exorcist” Icon Worth?

In the realm of cinema, certain names transcend the boundaries of time, becoming synonymous with unparalleled artistry. Ellen Burstyn, hailing from Detroit, Michigan, born in 1932 as Edna Rae Gillooly, is an indomitable figure. As a young aspiring artist, Burstyn’s pursuit of the theatrical arts saw her navigating the vibrant streets of New York City, diving headfirst into the world of acting. It wasn't just raw ambition that propelled her; it was an intrinsic love for storytelling, a passion that would ultimately sculpt her into a cinematic legend. By the time 2023 rolled around, Burstyn's illustrious career spanned decades, culminating in a net worth reported to be $20 million by Fresherslive.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Ellen Burstyn plays Lois Farrow in The Last Picture Show (1971). (Photo by �� John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

From her Oscar-winning performance in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore to her heart-wrenching portrayal in Requiem for a Dream, Burstyn’s versatility as an actress remains unparalleled. However, her appearance in The Exorcist further cemented her as a Hollywood horror icon. She possesses the rare ability to immerse herself so profoundly into a role that viewers often forget they're watching a performance. It's this innate skill that has garnered her multiple Academy Award nominations and a plethora of other accolades over the years. With her prowess, Burstyn has effortlessly danced between the worlds of film, television, and stage, leaving an indelible mark in each.

Personal Life & Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: (L-R) Common, Isabelle Nelisse, Jennifer Fox, Laura Dern, Ellen Burstyn and Jason Ritter. Attend FYC Screening of HBO's Film THE TALE at the Landmark Theater. On May 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

Ellen's life off the screen is as captivating as her on-screen personas. A staunch advocate for artists' rights, she served as the first woman president of the Actors' Equity Association. There, she championed for the rights and welfare of her fellow actors. Further, Burstyn has always been open about her spiritual journey. She explored various faiths and even penned down her experiences in her memoir, Lessons in Becoming Myself. Her life was rife with challenges, from navigating early personal struggles to her journey of self-discovery.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Ellen Burstyn attends 2016 John Jay Medal for Justice Award at Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College of Criminal Justice on March 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

While predominantly known for her acting brilliance, Burstyn’s endeavors extend beyond the realm of cinema. She's been an active voice in the world of philanthropy, supporting various charitable initiatives and causes over the years. Furthermore, her passion for the arts led her to co-found the renowned Actors Studio, dedicated to cultivating the next generation of talent. This venture underscores not just her entrepreneurial spirit but also her commitment to giving back to an industry that gave her so much.