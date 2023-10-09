All 10 Movies From “Saw” Franchise, Ranked

The Saw franchise has been a tremendous figure in the world of horror cinema. With its uniquely gory approach to storytelling, it has influenced subsequent films after it. Moreover, it has gained a dedicated fan base along the way. The first film was released in 2004, and over the years, the franchise has expanded with multiple sequels. The franchise typically explores the twisted philosophy of its central character, Jigsaw, as well as the supporting characters.

Most notably, the Saw franchise is known for its plot twists, graphic violence, and moral dilemmas. Particularly, all 10 installments have an abundance of extreme gore. The plots also remain relatively similar and follow unsuspecting people in intricate mazes. Unfortunately, they’re surrounded by deadly traps, as their will to live is greatly tested. The incredible film series is binge-worthy and is a recurring Halloween staple for horror lovers. Despite its streak of poor critical reception, the film series is an audience favorite.

10. Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

This is the seventh installment in the Saw franchise. Released in 2010, Saw: The Final Chapter was marketed as the concluding chapter of the series and serves as its climax. It ties up some loose ends but leaves room for the possibility of future installments or spin-offs. The film features the trademark elements of the Saw franchise, including brutal traps, moral dilemmas, and unexpected plot twists. In comparison to the other films, however, it falls short and, at times, comes across as bland. Consequently, it received generally negative reviews from critics. Nevertheless, it was a commercial success, grossing over $132 million worldwide.

9. Saw V (2008)

Directed by David Hackl, the fifth installment in the Saw franchise continued the legacy of the Jigsaw Killer and his macabre games. The film follows a character revealed to be a secret accomplice of John Kramer, the original Jigsaw Killer. As with all the other films in this franchise, Saw V explores themes of morality, survival, and the consequences of one’s actions. The movie contributes to the overall mythology of the franchise, while setting the stage for future installments. It performed successfully at the box office, grossing $118.2 million. Critics, however, were mostly disappointed by it and gave it generally negative reviews. Saw V holds a 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. Saw IV (2007)

Despite its shortcomings, Saw IV is a gripping and intense addition to the Saw franchise. It delves into the characters' psychology, Jigsaw's philosophy, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. It is the fourth installment of the series, and picks up from where Saw III left off. This film showcases just how twisted and meticulous the mind of John Kramer really is, as even in death, he stays in control. The movie has a weighted average score of 36 out of 100 on Metacritic, indicating generally negative reviews. Like most films in the franchise, however, Saw IV was a commercial success and grossed over $100 million.

7. Saw III (2006)

Saw III is the third installment in the Saw franchise and continues the story of the original Jigsaw Killer before his death. Throughout the movie, themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the consequences of one’s actions are explored in depth. Jigsaw’s philosophy, centered around teaching people the value of their lives, is a central theme, adding depth to the horror and gore. As the story unfolds, unexpected twists and revelations keep the audience engaged. Saw III may not be critically acclaimed, but it is a pivotal installment in the series. It also earned $164.9 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie in the Saw franchise currently.

6. Jigsaw (2017)

After a seven-year hiatus, the Saw franchise was revived with Jigsaw in 2017. It is the eighth installment in the series and comes after Saw 3D: The Final Chapter. Meanwhile, Jigsaw is set a decade after the death of the original Jigsaw Killer. It takes place in a world where the killer’s gruesome games appear to have resumed. Moreover, the story revolves around a series of murders bearing the trademark style of Jigsaw and finding out who the culprit is. Jigsaw was a welcome addition to the franchise and brought a new batch of fans on board the Saw train. Critics gave the movie generally negative reviews, but most audiences seemed to enjoy it.

5. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Released in 2021, Spiral is a spin-off film in the Saw franchise. It is the ninth film in the series and was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who had previously handled three Saw installments. Spiral retains the franchise’s signature elements, including intricate traps and moral dilemmas. However, it also explores new themes such as police corruption, accountability, and the blurred lines between justice and revenge. The film’s unique blend of crime thriller and horror elements sets it apart within the franchise. Spiral received mixed reviews from critics and failed to live up to the box office success of its predecessors. Despite its disappointing box office performance, it is one of the best installments in the Saw franchise.

4. Saw VI (2009)

The sixth installment in the Saw franchise was a triumphant return to form after three disappointing sequels. Following the releases of the third through fifth films in the series, it seemed that the franchise had lost its sauce, and its appeal was starting to wane. Consequently, the audience’s dwindling interest affected the commercial performance of this film. It only grossed a disappointing $69.8 million at the box office. However, Saw VI is one of the most thrilling and engaging films in the entire Saw franchise. It promises to keep audiences at the edges of their seats.

3. Saw II (2005)

Saw II serves as a befitting sequel to the original Saw movie. It is the second installment in the Saw franchise and effectively continued the twisted legacy of the Jigsaw Killer. Additionally, the film focuses on a new set of characters and elaborates on the sadistic games Jigsaw orchestrates. It is a chilling and intense film that deepens the mythology of Jigsaw. Saw II offers audiences a thrilling and psychologically complex viewing experience. Also, one of Jigsaw’s survivors from the first movie, Amanda Young (portrayed by Shawnee Smith), plays a pivotal role in this movie. Her complex relationship with Jigsaw is explored in Saw II.

2. Saw (2004)

The OG film that launched a highly successful franchise, Saw was released in 2004 and was directed by James Wan. It also marked the beginning of Tobin Bell’s long career portraying the iconic character Jigsaw/John Kramer. Saw was released right in time for Halloween 2004, and it has since become a Halloween classic. The movie is renowned for its intense atmosphere, plot twists, and graphic traps, challenging both the characters and the audience. With its unexpected plot and shocking moments, Saw quickly became a cultural phenomenon. It spawned multiple sequels and established itself as a significant entry in the horror genre.

1. Saw X (2023)

Saw X was only just released, but it already lives up to the hype it built up before it entered theaters. This is the tenth and most recent entry in the Saw franchise, and it serves as a direct sequel to the first Saw movie released in 2004. Tobin Bell reprises his role as John Kramer in a franchise-best performance from the actor. He is depraved yet relatable, but he never fails to exude a chilling aura. Saw X is notable for all the good things viewers have come to associate the franchise with. However, the story has an unexpected depth and heart to it. It gives viewers an insight into who John Kramer really is, and it is a movie that audiences will not forget any time soon. With an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Saw X is the highest-rated film in the franchise.

