Best Horror Metroidvania Games: Carrion And More

Metroidvania games, a sub-genre that combines the exploration elements of Metroid with the action and platforming of Castlevania, have always had a touch of horror.

However, some titles take this horror element to the next level, immersing players in chilling atmospheres and terrifying narratives associated with both Metroid and Castlevania. Let's dive into some of the best horror Metroidvania games that will send shivers down your spine.

Blasphemous

Set in the cursed region of Cvstodia, players control The Penitent One on a pilgrimage to confront a divine entity. Along the way, they'll encounter religious imagery, challenging adversaries, and multiple potential endings.

Carrion

Dubbed a "reverse horror" game, players control a tentacled monster escaping a research facility. To grow and evolve, the creature must consume the humans within, all while uncovering the dark secrets of its origin.

Dark Dreams RHN

This survival horror Metroidvania is based on the developer's own nightmares. Players use a machine to enter a "dark dream", controlling a knight on a mission to rescue a self-imprisoned princess. The game blends surreal dream logic with terrifying imagery, creating a truly unique experience.

Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights

In a kingdom plagued by an endless cursed rain, players control Lily, the last white priestess. With the power to purify the undead monsters known as the Blighted, Lily embarks on a quest to uncover the source of the rain, summoning purified spirits to aid her in battle.

Grime

In a universe of sentient rock creatures, players control a unique being with a black hole for a head. To uncover their origins, they must ascend through a hierarchical society, battling other rock creatures along the way.

REDDER

This science-fiction puzzle platformer, originally released in 2010, follows an astronaut named Hannah. Stranded on Mars, she searches an abandoned civilisation for glowing gems to fuel her spaceship. As players collect gems, the game's atmosphere becomes increasingly eerie, with distorted music and a sense that something isn't quite right.

Salt And Sanctuary

This 2D action RPG starts with players shipwrecked on a mysterious island. As they delve deeper into the island's secrets, they'll face off against grotesque creatures, collecting salt to enhance their abilities. The game's lack of a map adds to the sense of foreboding and uncertainty.

Sanctuarium Online

Developed in just 15 days for the 2022 Dying MMO Jam, this 3D platformer is set in a forgotten MMO from 2005. Players must navigate this digital world, switching between first and third-person perspectives to uncover hidden secrets and confront the entity keeping the server alive.

Sundered

This hand-drawn roguelike Metroidvania, set in a Lovecraftian world, follows a wanderer named Eshe. Trapped in an underground labyrinth, she gains powers from a mysterious entity and must navigate ever-changing passages filled with unpredictable enemies.

FAQs:

What is a Metroidvania game? A sub-genre combining elements of Metroid and Castlevania, focusing on exploration, action, and platforming.

Are all Metroidvania games horror-themed? No, but many have horror elements. Some, like the ones listed above, fully embrace the horror genre.

Which game is described as a "reverse horror"? Carrion, where players control the monster instead of a human protagonist.

What is the setting of Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights? A kingdom called Land's End, plagued by an endless cursed rain that turns creatures into undead monsters.



Remember, while these games offer thrilling horror experiences, they also provide intricate gameplay mechanics typical of the Metroidvania genre. Whether you're a fan of horror or just looking for a challenging game, these titles are sure to deliver.