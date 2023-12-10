Devin Haney Walks Out With Skilla Baby And Tay B Before Title Fight

Devin Haney was joined by Skilla Baby and Tay B during his ring entrance this weekend. The two rappers flanked the superstar boxer ahead of his fight against Regis Prograis. Haney was aiming to become boxing's latest multi-division champion and did so in dominant fashion. While the fight went the distance, Haney scored a unanimous decision, earning a 120-107 score from all three judges. Haney improved to 31-0 in a fight in which Prograis simply had no answers for ESPN's No. 7 pound-for-pound fighter.

"I did everything that I said I was gonna do. Went in there and I handicapped him. We knew that he was gonna come in with a big left hand. We capitalized on his habit of leaning in. I hit him with big shots. I knew that I was hurting him," Haney said after the fight. Prograis landed just 36 punches in the entire fight, a conversion rate of just 10%. By comparison, Haney hit his opponent 129 times.

Read More: LeBron James Reacts To Skilla Baby Explaining His Hatred For Him

Where Does Devin Haney Go From Here?

Haney is now a two-division champion, although he did recently vacate his undisputed belt last month. However, Haney now needs to capitalize on his success and start booking the biggest fights he can find. Gervonta Davis, who fights at both 135 and 140, feels like the obvious option. However, Haney is skeptical that it's a fight that could come together. "Tank don't want to fight because if he really wanted to fight, then he would be trying to build up the fight instead of trying to knock it down. If he really wanted to fight me, he would be making it that. It's a big fight and it's the best fight for boxing. But he only talked down on the fight. Like I said many times, they say everything but 'let's fight,'" Haney told ESPN.

The other superstar option if Haney remains at 140 is Ryan Garcia. "For years and years we chased a Ryan Garcia fight. No one wanted to fight Devin Haney and everyone used the excuse: 'It's not a big enough fight. No one knows who he is.' When you're too good, the only way you can entice people is to get paid to get beat. He sold out in a city that hasn't had boxing in two decades," Haney's promoter said of a potential Garcia fight.

Read More: Shakur Stevenson's Lacklustre Title Fight Blasted By Devin Haney And Ryan Garcia

[via]