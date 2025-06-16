Devin Haney may have fought once already in 2025, but it looks like his latest defense is closer to home, against Leena Sayed, his baby mama.

The boxing star is speaking out after Leena Sayed, the mother of his infant daughter, accused him of being an absent father. The conflict erupted on Instagram after Sayed shared a cryptic message about parents ignoring their children. Though she didn’t name Haney, he took the message personally and responded directly.

Haney accused Sayed of using their daughter, Khrome Iman Haney, as a tool for control and financial gain. “Stop using kids to control men or as a come up,” he wrote.

He claimed he’s tried to stay involved in his daughter’s life but is often blocked unless he threatens to cut off financial support.

“I fight to see my baby,” Haney wrote. “I’m tired of paying just to be in her life.”

The boxer said he sought legal avenues to address the issue and wanted to keep things off social media, but felt forced to speak publicly. He also claimed he supported Sayed even after their breakup, out of respect for her role in their child’s life.

“Whatever she has against me, she makes our daughter feel it,” he added.

Devin Haney & Leena Sayed

Haney also criticized Sayed’s social media presence, saying she prioritized appearances over parenting. “You want me to negotiate with someone who poses for Instagram all day?” he wrote.

Sayed responded with a lengthy post denying his claims. She said she’s never restricted his access and regularly sends him photos and videos of Khrome.

According to her, Haney shows little interest and only asks to see their daughter once a month. “It hurts to see my child growing up without her father,” she wrote.

She also claimed Haney refused to sign Khrome’s birth certificate despite allegedly begging for the baby. Sayed further accused him of piercing their daughter’s ears—twice in one day—without her knowledge when Khrome was only two months old.

“What father does that to a newborn?” she asked.