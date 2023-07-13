Undefeated boxer Devin Haney has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles. The fighter was detained after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Law enforcement had pulled Haney for an “unsafe lane change” and “failure to use a turn signal”. However, the charges escalated after officers reportedly found a semi-automatic pistol in Haney’s vehicle.

Furthermore, while Haney was not driving, the driver voluntarily disclosed that there was a firearm in the vehicle. After removing Haney and his security from the vehicle, officers reportedly found the gun under the driver’s seat. Furthermore, The gun was found to be registered to Haney and the boxer was arrested on felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Haney Out On Bond

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 20: Devin Haney exchanges punches with Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine during their undisputed lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to jail records, Haney was released at 8:12 on the morning of July 13. His bond was set at $35,000. Furthermore, the boxer will have to face a court hearing on the charge in August. If found guilty, Haney could face up to one year in jail and a $1000 fine, per the California penal code. Haney does not currently have a scheduled fight on the books. However, he recently beefed with Teofimo Lopez on Twitter, leading many to believe that Lopez would be his next opponent. Lopez (19-1) currently holds the WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles.

However, Haney is not the only boxer who has faced legal issues in recent weeks. Gervonta Davis saw his house arrest revoked in June, meaning he would have to spend the rest of his sentence behind bars. “She wanted me in a one-bedroom apartment,” Davis explains, referring to the judge, “in a one-bedroom apartment without being able to see my kids or anything.” Furthermore, Davis goes on to criticize the judge saying, “I don’t know if she’s a bad judge or what.” It’s unclear who Davis had called to relay this information. However, Davis stressed that he wanted to “shine light on the situation” and that was why he was calling.

