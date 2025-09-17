Devin Haney is once again taking legal action against his ex-fiance, Leena Sayed, this time over $350,000 worth of gifts he allegedly gave her in anticipation of their wedding. According to TMZ, he's claiming he only spent the money on the assumption that they'd be tying the knot. Now that they've broken up, he wants the gifts back, while citing over $500,000 worth of damages.

Leena's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressed the filing in a statement provided to TMZ, He wrote that the move "appears to be an extension of his campaign to punish her for having obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him after suing her civilly for what she had to provide to the court to get the restraining order. He needs to get real."

Devin Haney & Leena Sayed

April 9, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Devin Haney reacts after he is declared the winner against Rafael Vazquez at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The newest filing comes after Haney sued Sayed, last month, while accusing her of intentional infliction of emotional distress. He alleged that she attempted to extort and defame him by allegedly threatening him with "reputational ruin," and the "loss of rights to visit his daughter." That came after Sayed attempted to get a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

"Devin Haney has lived his life and built his career with integrity, discipline, and respect," Haney's attorney, Bobby Samini, told TMZ. "He has worked tirelessly to achieve success through dedication, not shortcuts, and he remains committed to conducting himself with honesty and principle inside and outside the ring. Devin will not be extorted, intimidated, or coerced by anyone. He will defend his name, and his values against any false narratives or malicious attempts to undermine his character. Devin Haney stands firm in the truth."