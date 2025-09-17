Devin Haney Sues Ex-Fiance For Keeping $350K Worth Of Wedding Gifts

BY Cole Blake 111 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Netflix Live Event: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Devin Haney attends the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano red carpet at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)
Devin Haney previously accused his ex-fiance, Leena Sayed, of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Devin Haney is once again taking legal action against his ex-fiance, Leena Sayed, this time over $350,000 worth of gifts he allegedly gave her in anticipation of their wedding. According to TMZ, he's claiming he only spent the money on the assumption that they'd be tying the knot. Now that they've broken up, he wants the gifts back, while citing over $500,000 worth of damages.

Leena's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressed the filing in a statement provided to TMZ, He wrote that the move "appears to be an extension of his campaign to punish her for having obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him after suing her civilly for what she had to provide to the court to get the restraining order. He needs to get real."

Read More: Devin Haney Accuses Leena Sayed Of Extortion In New Lawsuit

Devin Haney & Leena Sayed
Boxing: Haney vs Vazquez
April 9, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Devin Haney reacts after he is declared the winner against Rafael Vazquez at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The newest filing comes after Haney sued Sayed, last month, while accusing her of intentional infliction of emotional distress. He alleged that she attempted to extort and defame him by allegedly threatening him with "reputational ruin," and the "loss of rights to visit his daughter." That came after Sayed attempted to get a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

"Devin Haney has lived his life and built his career with integrity, discipline, and respect," Haney's attorney, Bobby Samini, told TMZ. "He has worked tirelessly to achieve success through dedication, not shortcuts, and he remains committed to conducting himself with honesty and principle inside and outside the ring. Devin will not be extorted, intimidated, or coerced by anyone. He will defend his name, and his values against any false narratives or malicious attempts to undermine his character. Devin Haney stands firm in the truth."

Devin Haney and Leena Sayed met back in 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Khrome, earlier this year.

Read More: Devin Haney Defends Himself From "Absent Dad" Accusations By His Baby Mama Leena Sayed

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Boxing: Haney vs Vazquez Sports Devin Haney Accuses Leena Sayed Of Extortion In New Lawsuit 1.7K
Fatal Fury: City of The Wolves in Times Square - Public Weigh-in Gossip Devin Haney Defends Himself From "Absent Dad" Accusations By His Baby Mama Leena Sayed 2.7K
Boxing: Haney vs Vazquez Sports Devin Haney Breaks IG Silence After Leena Sayed And Young Thug Drama 22.2K
Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Sports Ryan Garcia Responds To Devin Haney's Battery & Fraud Lawsuit 1139
Comments 0