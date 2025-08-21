Devin Haney Accuses Leena Sayed Of Extortion In New Lawsuit

Devin Haney has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Leena Sayed. In doing so, he's accusing her of intentional infliction of emotional distress while alleging that she attempted to extort and defame him. Haney claims Sayed allegedly threatened him with "reputational ruin," and also the "loss of rights to visit his daughter" in an attempt to get more money from him.

"Devin Haney has lived his life and built his career with integrity, discipline, and respect," Haney's attorney, Bobby Samini, told TMZ. "He has worked tirelessly to achieve success through dedication, not shortcuts, and he remains committed to conducting himself with honesty and principle inside and outside the ring. Devin will not be extorted, intimidated, or coerced by anyone. He will defend his name, and his values against any false narratives or malicious attempts to undermine his character. Devin Haney stands firm in the truth."

Leena Sayed's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has since addressed the lawsuit in statement provided to TMZ. In doing so, he shot down the accusations of extortion. He suggested his client is "only seeking to get what the law requires Mr. Haney to pay for child support."

"While he made claims he's defamed by the truthful allegations she's provided in her statements within the litigation, he should be aware that in the law of defamation truth is a defense," Kaplan further explained. "I think Mr. Haney would be best served to make his case to the family court and not the court of social media." Sayed previously filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining against Haney.

Devin Haney & Leena Sayed's Relationship

Devin Haney and Leena Sayed met back in 2023, according to TMZ. They welcomed their daughter, Khrome, in January. Haney previously spoke out against Sayed, shutting down accusations of being an absent father. The drama began with Sayed sharing a cryptic message on her Instagram Story about parents ignoring their children. Haney later fired back with a post of his own, writing: “I fight to see my baby. I’m tired of paying just to be in her life.”