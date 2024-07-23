Lupe Fiasco Details Unusual Masturbation Habits To Joe Budden's Shock

2022 ONE MusicFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Lupe Fiasco performs onstage during day 2 of the 2022 ONE Music Festival at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Lupe Fiasco wants to know where the porn on Twitter is.

Lupe Fiasco confessed some of his masturbation habits while speaking with Joe Budden and fans during an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces conversation. The topic began with Fiasco asking what happened to porn being on Twitter. “Where is the porn on Twitter ’cause I can’t find it?” he said.

From there, a fan asked about the type of porn he consumes. “I’ve evolved over time," Fiasco began. "You start with the light sh*t, then eventually you get bored with the light sh*t and start dipping into — I got some VR glasses for my birthday a couple years ago, so those are purely porn glasses at this point.” He went on to reveal that he prefers to wear condoms during the act to assist with the clean-up process.

Lupe Fiasco Performs During BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Lupe Fiasco performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“Wait, hold up, man. That was some of the most intelligent porn sh*t I’ve ever heard. What’s the theory behind that?” Budden said in awe. Fiasco explained: “Because you efficient, you clean. You like, ‘F*ck, I don’t wanna bust all over the f*cking room.’ And you don’t wanna stop and have to aim — like if it was a paper towel or something like that. It serves the same function as a sock to kind of contain. But then you f*ck up the socks and you gotta wash them. But, you know, condoms are cheap. You can get a box for like $15. Go crazy!” Check out Budden and Fiasco's full conversation below.

Joe Budden Speaks With Lupe Fiasco

Elsewhere during the discussion, the two spoke about the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake the the rumors that they each hate one member of the beef. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

