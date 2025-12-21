50 Cent Compares Himself To Pop Smoke In Touching Tribute Post

50 Cent was one of the behind-the-scenes people who helped Pop Smoke's posthumous material make it to fans. It seems like his time honoring the late rapper's legacy isn't done, as he recently took to Instagram with a touching tribute post.

In the photo, you can see a side-by-side comparison of 50 and Pop in the gym. The G-Unit mogul spoke to their physical resemblance. "Man I looked at pop, I said what’s your mother’s name," he wrote. "we kinda look the same. He started laughing and said I know. R.I.P and we had the same last name."

Curtis Jackson is perhaps alluding to Bashar Jackson being like a son of his, or at the very least, like a family member. Some fans in the comments brought up 50 Cent's issues with his biological son, even though that doesn't have much to do with his post. Still, it's heartening to see that respect and care still there.

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is dealing with a lot of drama and beef these days, so taking some time to remember a fallen friend might balance out the negativity. We'll see if he has anything else to share soon, or perhaps more posthumous music for fans to debate over.

50 Cent & Pop Smoke

Last year, 50 Cent addressed Pop Smoke's posthumous albums and reflected on his role. "I just wanted to make sure that his record did what it was supposed to," he told Kris Kaylin. "My interaction with Pop was that he was looking at me like I could tell him the right way to go and everything would work based on what I was saying. It's unfortunate that it actually happened. It's like the other side of it. When I'm coming up early on, I'm so connected to the environment that everything in the environment I'm subjected to the same.

"So even with my success in music, I'm still subjected to everything the neighborhood is subjected to," 50 went on. "Cause of who I'm standing next to. In Pop's scenario, personally, he told me he wanted to take his mom to an award show. Outside of producing the record and having it perform well, I did all the promotion for that record to have it work. They would have put it out and you'd have to find it out of basic interest."