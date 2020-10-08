the bible
- SongsFivio Foreign Is "Sicc & Tired" On New SingleFivio Foreign drops off "Sicc & Tired." By Aron A.
- MusicFivio Foreign Reveals Kanye West Said He Reminds Him Of Jay-ZFivio Foreign details recording "Off The Grid" with Kanye West and 'Ye's role on his forthcoming album. By Aron A.
- Original ContentFivio Foreign On Bobby Shmurda, 50 Cent & Why The King Of NY Title Doesn't MatterFivio Foreign details witnessing the meteoric rise and fall of Bobby Shmurda & GS9, and discusses being People's Champ vs. King Of New York on the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Aron A.