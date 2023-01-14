Fly Anakin continues to be one of underground hip-hop’s greatest talents. Just a couple weeks into 2023, it appears as though he’s keeping his foot on the gas.

Fresh off his successful year in 2022, the Virginia native is evidently looking to keep his momentum going into the new year. Earlier this week, Anakin dropped off his newest single, “Blicky Bop.”

It serves as the first single for the “No Dough” rapper’s forthcoming album, Skinemaxxx (Side A). The project will be produced entirely by fellow Mutant Academy artist, Foisey. It’s set to arrive later this year, on April 5.

ready for a new album? April 5th / Skinemaxxx prod. @foisey_

“Blicky Bop” streaming NOW!https://t.co/3RTfR1NW1a — fly anakin (@flyanakin) January 11, 2023

On “Blicky Bop,” Anakin shows off his knack for witty rhymes and his singular vocabulary that make him such a unique emcee.

“Too bad I won’t be there for your ass, you made me mad today / N*ggas I ain’t seen in years, don’t trust you dawg, I’m sad to say / Told them hoes, ‘Don’t call my phone, don’t care if it’s my birthday’ / Richard Pryor want enough, I gave you more of that free bass,” he raps in the first verse.

Additionally, an accompanying music videos comes along with the new track. The trippy visuals help contribute to the song’s vibe, as Anakin’s hurried flow effectively compliments the spacey production.

The 28-year-old’s latest offering is his official debut album from last year, the stellar Frank. Featuring some frequent collaborators like Pink Siifu, Nickelus F and Big Kahuna Og, the 17-track project finds Anakin further showcasing his storytellinh abilities and unique flows. Furthermore, the production and some of his vocal deliveries draw from classic R&B and Soul music.

Make sure to stream Fly Anakin’s “Blicky Bop” on either Spotify or SoundCloud down below. Comment your thoughts on the track afterwards. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases and updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

B*tch wanna talk finance, you should get to know me

Sticks in the car, we line dance with the blickies, homie

Thinking ’bout my uncle, he the fool, he left n*ggas lonely

Not to glorify, but this the school, we rooted for Tony