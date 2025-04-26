Fly Anakin Shares "(The) Forever Dream" Executively Produced By Quelle Chris

Fly Anakin is sparing no expense with (The) Forever Dream, his latest body of work that's hot off the press. His 17th project overall and first since October 2024's &Friends2, the Richmond, Virginia rapper has brought features and producers galore. The Mutant Academy MC is working with Denmark Vessey, Pink Siifu, girlfriend bbymutha, The Alchemist, Foisey, and more.
However, the most consistent guest for Fly Anakin is Quelle Chris, who serves as the album's executive producer. Per his Bandcamp profile, the veteran says they first met in 2019. Since then, they've been working nonstop to develop a seamless chemistry.
Overall, Anakin has a lot of respect for his underground contemporary. In a statement, he said, "Quelle is one of the best collaborators ever — he’s not biased but he knows what he likes, open minded but stubborn at the right times. On the low we just alike but polar opposites, we can do no wrong together."
The jazzy tunes all over this project, something that Chris is well-known for. One of our favorite examples is "The Times." It's enchanting background vocals, pretty strings, and plinky keys create a whimsical and sun-soaked listening experience. Of course, this is just one of many standouts in the tracklist, so be sure to visit Anakin's (The) Forever Dream below with the Spotify and Apple Music links.
Fly Anakin (The) Forever Dream
(The) Forever Dream Tracklist:
- Good Clothes with Demae
- Teen Summit
- My N*gga with Quelle Chris, $ilkMoney, Big Kahuna Og
- Lil One (Intro)
- Lil One
- CheckOnMe with lojii
- NOTTOOSHABBY with Quelle Chris, $ilkMoney, Nickelus F
- Lord Forgives, I Hold Grudges with Denmark Vessey, Pink Siifu
- The Times
- Forever Dream (Interlude)
- Forever Dream
- Corner Pocket with Quelle Chris, bbymutha, The Alchemist
- Dr Phil (Skit) with Sycho Sid
- YOUGOTME!!
- Foreverever Dream (Interlude)
- Say Thank You with Pink Siifu, Turich Benjy