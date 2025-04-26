Fly Anakin Shares "(The) Forever Dream" Executively Produced By Quelle Chris

Fly Anakin and Quelle Chris have been working on their synergy for a few years, and this brand-new album is a great result of it.

The jazzy tunes all over this project, something that Chris is well-known for. One of our favorite examples is "The Times." It's enchanting background vocals, pretty strings, and plinky keys create a whimsical and sun-soaked listening experience. Of course, this is just one of many standouts in the tracklist, so be sure to visit Anakin's (The) Forever Dream below with the Spotify and Apple Music links.

Overall, Anakin has a lot of respect for his underground contemporary. In a statement, he said, "Quelle is one of the best collaborators ever — he’s not biased but he knows what he likes, open minded but stubborn at the right times. On the low we just alike but polar opposites, we can do no wrong together."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.