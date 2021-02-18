Fly Anakin
- MixtapesFly Anakin Drops New Album "Skinemaxxx (Side A)"The underground darling drops an album full of top-tier material.By Noah Grant
- SongsFly Anakin Shines On New Single, "Blicky Bop"The song serves as the first single to his forthcoming album with producer Foisey, "Skinemaxxx."By Isaac Fontes
- NewsFly Anakin Releases Stunning New Project "Frank"The 17-song album is Fly Anakin's first since July 2021.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsPaul Wall, Nems, Termanology & Fly Anakin Get Busy On "No Tolerance"Statik Selektah beats are made for bar heavy rappers, simple as that.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsFly Anakin Links Up With Madlib On "No Dough"Fly Anakin shares his new single, "No Dough," produced by Madlib. By Aron A.
- NewsPink Siifu & Fly Anakin Extend 'FlySiifu's' With The Excellent '$mokebreak' EPPink Siifu and Fly Anakin drop their joint '$mokebreak' EP in tandem with the deluxe version of 'FlySiifu's.'By Joshua Robinson
- NewsPink Siifu & Fly Anakin Foreshadow Joint EP With "Blame"Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin, the rappers behind "FlySiifu's," have reunited for a soulful lo-fi single ahead of their upcoming joint EP.By Joshua Robinson