Dreamer Isioma is quickly becoming one of the most diverse multi-genre artists in the industry. Their unique R&B sound continues to make them one of the new artists that needs to be on your radar. As they continue their momentum into 2023, it seems as though they’re bound to blow up soon.

On Friday (January 13), they dropped off their brand new single, “F*ck Tha World.” Additionally, there’s a music video to go along with it.

The groovy track finds Isioma getting candidly honest about their feelings towards life and self-discovery. “When I disappear to go find myself, I learn the end is near / Rest in peace to your everything,” they sing, opening up the song straightaway.

In the subsequent second verse, they proceed to do more vocally and even experiment with melodically rapping. “Infrared beams on my forehead / I don’t give a f*ck when I’m on tour / Used to give a f*ck, not anymore / Technicolor lights used to keep me up at night, now sleep next to a TEC,” they express explicitly.

However, the hook is undeniably the focus point here. “F*ck the world, it’s all gonna blow up anyways / We’re all gonna float to outer space / Saying ‘f*ck the world’ brings me inner peace / It’s all gonna blow up anyway,” sings Isioma. Overall, their care-free attitude compliments the dreamy production to make this a fun, relatable song.

In February of last year, their official debut album, Goodnight Dreamer arrived. Over the course of its 13 tracks, Isioma experiments with an array of different genres and musical influences.

Furthermore, they saw viral success thanks to their 2020 hit, “Sensitive,” which made waves across TikTok and social media. “I’d never sell out for a check, you stupid motherf*cka / I’ll buy a house and on my own, I put that on my mother / My babe’s gon’ rock Christian Dior, I put that on my lover,” they sing in the undeniably catchy track.

Make sure to stream Dreamer Isioma’s “F*ck Tha World” on Spotify down below. Afterwards, comment your thoughts below. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep messin’ with the kid, it won’t be no fistfight

Finna pull up on your plug with some f*ckin’ sunlight, n*gga

I’m a rainbow, finna do my dance, change my clothes

They really like my swag, they like my pose

