The year is rapidly coming to an end. Spotify recently unveiled their highly anticipated 2022 Wrapped catalogue — a curated list of the year’s top artists, songs and podcasts. This year, Spotify is sharing more key features that showcase the way users listen to music. The streaming service will give a look at how users’ listening habits change throughout the day.

As for Spotify’s Wrapped catalogue, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally in 2022, with more than 18.5 billion streams around the world this year. Taylor Swift was the second most streamed artist, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the “Top Boy” UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The most-streamed song on Spotify around the world was Harry Styles’ “As it Was.” While The Joe Rogan Experience was the most popular podcast of the year globally. The Wrapped hub on Spotify will also feature merch from your top artists, along with upcoming events to help fans experience their top artists live.

Steve Lacy made his first appearance in the Wrapped rankings this year, with his song “Bad Habit” being the third most-streamed song in the US. Spotify’s infamous Wrapped feature comes on the heels of the streaming services CEO Daniel Ek blasting their competitor, Apple Music.

“As countless entrepreneurs have highlighted, Apple is shameless in their bullying including our recent efforts to help authors sell more audiobooks.” Ek tweeted. “Apple acts in self interest but also doesn’t seem to care about the law or courts. How much longer will we look away from this threat to the future of the internet? How many more consumers will be denied choice? There’s been a lot of talk. Talk is helpful but we need action.”

Last month, the streaming service had more words for Apple music. “Apple continues to stand in the way of Spotify’s and other developers’ abilities to provide a seamless user experience, and its restrictions hurt both creators and consumers alike.” See Spotify’s full Wrapped list here.