4L JAVI is fresh off of the most successful year of his career thus far in 2022. The California native effortlessly blends rapping and singing styles to create his own unique sound.

He is evidently looking to carry this momentum into 2023 with the release of his brand new single, “Models.” The track’s runtime is less than two minutes. However, JAVI really doesn’t need much time to demand your attention.

Throughout the song, the California native flexes the perks of his lifestyle, while simultaneously acknowledging his player ways. “This a close friends party, b*tches look like Barbies / I’m comin’ tardy off the ropes, Jeff Hardy / I’ve never been the same since the first time I heard you scream my name / Since the first time, I had to take the blame,” he sings in his first verse.

Just two weeks ago, he also made an appearance on UPROXX Sessions to perform his hit song, “Playboy.” Over the twinkling piano melody, he effortlessly flows with melodies and drops some fun references. “Making plays in this b*tch like Ricky Rubio / I was boxin’ the garage, just like Julio / Retail therapy, I don’t need a therapist / I guess it’s probably time, I’m actin’ arrogant,” he exclaims.

Last year, he dropped the 13-track Letters 2 U. With its arrival in June, it served as the perfect soundtrack for 2022’s summer vibes. The up-and-comer‘s debut mixtape, 4 L, is only three years old, officially arriving in July of 2019.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bring your ID and lip gloss, get your ass on some TikTok

Cruisin’ down the back street, on the phone with Ashley

Models walkin’ past me, models in the backseat

Tilt my head while we leavin’, TLC vibes how we creepin’