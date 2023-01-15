ALLBLACK is a household name within the diverse Bay Area hip-hop scene. Hailing from Oakland, the “Blitz” rapper combines his city’s bounce with a low-key delivery to create a unique sound.

On his newest release, he links up with New Orleans native Curren$y for the pair’s first official collaboration together, “Pelicans.” Arriving on streaming services on Friday (January 13), the new song also comes with a music video.

The 30-year-old kicks off the track with a bang. After letting the booming 808s and claps settle in, he gets right to storytelling in his calm delivery and evident confidence on the mic. “Like Ashanti, I’m so foolish / Ridin’ with this dirty glock, I pray that I don’t use it / N*ggas wanna take my life, I guess they gon’ have to go lootin’ / N*ggas thinkin’ they f*ckin’ wit me, they gon’ have to prove it,” he raps in the first verse.

Curren$y effortlessly follows suit, matching his energy in an organic way. “New Orleans to The Bay love, it always been that way / I been connected, it’s a blessin’ / Some rappers can’t go kick it nowhere, that sh*t’s stressful,” Spitta raps in his subsequent verse.

For the first time since 2017, ALLBLACK didn’t release a project last year. In 2021 though, he dropped his stacked debut album, TY4FWM. Featuring a wide variety of artists including E-40, Peezy, Drakeo the Ruler and more, the 14 tracks evidently showcase his impact on the California sound.

On the other hand, Curren$y is continuing his streak as one of the most consistent rappers in the game. Last year, he dropped three full-length projects, as well as a deluxe version to one of them, Spring Clean 2.

Make sure to stream ALLBLACK and Curren$y’s “Pelicans” on either Spotify or SoundCloud down below. Comment your thoughts afterwards. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the newest updates and releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Took a photo with a fan and she looked me in my eyes

She said my friends wanna know, how come you don’t believe in God?

If you rock, I’m gon’ roll, Mike Amiri make my clothes

With serial killers, demons, jackers and CEOs