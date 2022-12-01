E-40 and CeeLo Green are legends in their own right. The hip hop legends have never worked together musically, but that didn’t stop one fan from mistaking CeeLo for E-40. Twitter user @tivafox shared a photo of herself alongside Green at a bar.

“Okay so this happened!” Tiva wrote. “@E40 it was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you for pulling up to my Bday gang @e40.” Twitter users flooded the comment section, correcting the young woman’s case of mistaken identity. “He seen this post and was like ‘for get you and for get her tooooo’” one tweeter joked. “Dungeon family legend Ceelo I am so sorry,” another added.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Rapper E-40 looks on before Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Neither E-40 nor CeeLo have spoken out about the social media mishap. The photo comes on the heels of the Bay Area rapper teaming up with Too Short to pen a letter about inner city violence. “The inner city is like the MMA Octagon—it’s the cage, the trap,” they wrote. “A lot of violent shit goes down, but it’s still home for many hip-hop artists. And there’s still a lot of hope, hunger, and love in the streets. We just need to find better ways to support each other. This is our generation’s responsibility as much as it is for the young MCs.”

As for CeeLo Green the Dungeon family legend recently had the internet talking about his new iced out necklace. The custom chain features photos of various music icons who’ve inspired the Goodie Mob singer —including Michael Jackson, Prince, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and more.

Okay fuck y’all, you’re all dumb as fuck if you guys thought I didn’t know this was Charles Barkley — Tiva (@tivafox) November 28, 2022

Green took to Instagram to flaunt his new piece. “@winifredjewelry made this beautiful necklace to Commemorate a few of my many idols and inspirations,” he wrote. “It’s #art and will probably end up being a sought after piece of mine in some estate sale many years from now.”

Check out CeeLo’s new piece below.