Tory Lanez’s Attorney Hasn’t Filed Motion For His Bail As He Posts Snaps From Italy

The Tory Lanez case has been slowly dying down following his sentencing, and it looks like that’s the case even for his lawyers. Moreover, Meghann Cuniff, who’s been covering the case diligently, recently gave an update via Twitter on its status. She relayed that it’s been over two weeks since the Canadian artist’s attorney Jose Baez promised to file a motion for his bail amid conviction appeals and his sentence. As of writing this article, there’s no such motion on the floor. However, it seems like Baez isn’t too concerned, as he posted pictures on his social media of an Italy vacation.

In addition, Cuniff stated that Tory Lanez’s notice of appeal appeared in court filings on August 10. While the Court of Appeals’ website doesn’t yet reflect an open case, she predicted that it would come up soon. Also, she clarified that upon the filing of an opening brief, that will show significant movement, but that said outcome probably won’t happen for a couple more months. It sounds a bit confusing, but the gist (if we’re interpreting correctly) is that, despite a conviction and sentence, this case is far, far from over in the appeals and bail circuit.

Meghan Cuniff’s New Reports On Tory Lanez

2+ weeks since Tory Lanez's lawyer Jose Baez said he'd file a motion to bail Lanez out of jail as he appeals his convictions and 10-year prison sentence. No motion has been filed, and I'm not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He's posting Instagram stories from Italy. pic.twitter.com/U8jFVUoDB1 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 25, 2023

Despite these remarks, Cuniff made it clear that this doesn’t mean that there won’t be a bail motion at all. Even if it takes a bit longer to do, due to the lawyer’s Italian trek or otherwise, it will be implemented in all likelihood. Still, the journalist also suggested that it’s very unlikely that Judge Herriford grants it, although she made space to acknowledge that things have gone left in Tory Lanez’s case before. As such, it seems like things are still a matter of time.

Meanwhile, a lot of recent discussion around this case surrounds letters of support that artists sent to the court, praising Lanez’s character. That caused a lot of controversy against these celebrities and others, especially with the guilty conviction in hindsight. With all this in mind, there will probably be a lot more to discuss around this divisive event in the future. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tory Lanez.

