Justin Combs’ Lawyer Slams Feds For “Dirtying” Potential Jury Pool

Justin Combs’ attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, has accused the federal agents who raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami of attempting to manipulate a potential jury pool by tipping off the press about the incidents ahead of time. Lichtman is known for previously representing the infamous drug trafficker, El Chapo as well as mobster John Gotti Jr.

Speaking on his show, Beyond the Legal Limit, Lichtman ranted: “They were all there, ready to record it. They were all there, told about it and breathlessly reporting what anonymous agents of law enforcement are telling them about what they’re looking for, evidence of sex trafficking. That’s bad because that’s just an evil thing for our government or law enforcement to do.” He added: "By using the press to leak what they’re looking for, they’re just dirtying a potentially future jury pool."

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Justin Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Christian "King" Combs arrive at Macy's to premier Sean John new fragrance launch at Macy's Lenox Square on September 8, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Macy's/Sean John)

Coincidentally, Stevie J, who was in the house in Miami when the feds entered, recently compared the incident to a raid on El Chapo's property. “I was at his crib in his studio,” Stevie told TMZ, earlier this week. “I was sitting outside the studio door and I heard a big ‘Boom!’ I’ve witnessed some historical events of excessive force but none like this. Since Saddam Hussein or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar… even Osama Bin Laden. I heard a big boom … I heard it again. Turn my head I’m hearing, ‘Doo-doo-doo-doo.’ Three big armored vehicles come, dudes jump out. I got 50 dots on my shirt screaming, ‘Get on the fucking ground.' They took me outside, I asked to speak to the higher-ups, asked who was under arrest and they said, ‘No, you’re being detained.’ ‘I want to speak to the higher-ups.’ They said, ‘No, you’re not [under arrest], we’ll let you go.'”

It appears that Christian Combs, Justin's brother, has retained the help of his father's attorney, Aaron Dyer. Diddy has not been charged with any crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Justin Combs and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

