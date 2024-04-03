Stevie J Compares Diddy's House Raid To El Chapo & Osama Bin Laden

Stevie J says the use of police force during Homeland Security's raids on Diddy's properties was comparable to the assassination of Osama Bin Laden. He detailed being inside the Miami home at the time during an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday. He began by claiming that he's never witnessed Diddy doing anything for which he is accused.

“I was at his crib in his studio,” Stevie said, referring to Diddy's mansion in Miami. “I was sitting outside the studio door and I heard a big ‘Boom!’ I’ve witnessed some historical events of excessive force but none like this. Since Saddam Hussein or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar… even Osama Bin Laden. I heard a big boom … I heard it again. Turn my head I’m hearing, ‘Doo-doo-doo-doo.’ Three big armored vehicles come, dudes jump out. I got 50 dots on my shirt screaming, ‘Get on the fucking ground.' They took me outside, I asked to speak to the higher-ups, asked who was under arrest and they said, ‘No, you’re being detained.’ ‘I want to speak to the higher-ups.’ They said, ‘No, you’re not [under arrest], we’ll let you go.'”

Authorities Arrive At Diddy's Miami Property

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Police and Homeland Security officers are seen at the waterfront mansion of Sean Combs aka Diddy in Miami during a bi-coastal raid on March 25, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, he brought up 50 Cent and the G-Unit rapper's continuous posting about Diddy. "Uncle Tom cats like that. Now you wanna put me-- I don't know if y'all saw the post 50 posted about me. Of course you guys saw that," he said. "You can't brush under the rug-- I don't see anybody reporting about what Tatted Up Holly said about him beating her up and about these other baby mommas, beating her up. I just look at it as, he wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else." He also brought up his previous offer to fight 50 for charity.

Stevie J Reflects On The Homeland Security Raids

