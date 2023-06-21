Sometimes, a man’s gotta eat, and Kodak Black was in that situation at a Florida nightclub recently. Lo and behold, a fan’s meal was sitting there for him to gorge on. So the 26-year-old rapper went ahead and noshed on an unsuspecting fan’s meal, with said fan recording the event. Between mouthfuls, the fan asks Kodak if the food is good, to which he replies by rubbing his stomach and doing a little dance. Luckily, the ladies were cool with him going to town for their nice-looking dinners. Plus, they have a memory they’ll have forever.

Weirdly, this isn’t the first time Kodak Black has been a bizarre eater. In 2021, he ate salad right off the dining room table, causing multiple fans to gag. This most recent encounter, which happened this Tuesday, is another snapshot of Kodak being a little more than odd. But if the fans continue to “eat it up” (pun intended), what’s to stop him from cashing in on his notoriety for a free snack again?

Kodak Black’s Hot Streak

Kodak Black embraces being a munch as he hijacks fan’s food 😂 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/XftdclPQMq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 21, 2023

Kodak Black has been busy. (And no, we don’t just mean him eating his fan’s food and dipping.) He wrote, directed, and starred in a short film entitled The Don, which is about a crime leader who comes to blows with old adversaries. This coincided with the drop of his latest album, Pistolz & Pearlz. The album has 21 tracks and ends his Atlantic Records contract. He’s been with the famed music producers since 2017, but now he’s moving on to Capitol Records. Kodak’s previous album, 2022’s Back For Everything, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. It includes a certified Platinum hit in “Super Gremlin.”

He’s also going on tour with Lil Durk soon. The Sorry for the Drought Tour starts in Tampa this July and ends in Phoenix in September, with 27 total cities on tap. Lil Durk just released his latest album as well, Almost Healed. Together, the two rappers will have plenty of chances to make arenas and stadiums go wild. (And it gives Kodak more chances to eat fan food.)

