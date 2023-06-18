It’s been a busy year so far for Kodak Black. The Florida rapper has released six singles, including one for the Fast X soundtrack. “King Snipe” featuring Gucci Mane peaked at #100. Meanwhile, “Angel Pt. 1”, his track from Fast X featuring NLE Choppa, Jimin, Jvke, and Muni Long, peaked at #65.

Furthermore, Black released his fifth studio album, Pistols & Pearlz in late May. The album peaked at #19 on the Billboard 200 and at the time of writing, sits at #138. However, Black made headlines this week for some charitable work in his home state.

Kodak Black Performs In Florida

Black found a way to give back this week. TMZ reports that Black performed a 10-song at the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Teen Leadership Conference in Florida on June 14. After the concert, Black spoke with attendees and asked various questions about careers and his inspirations. The conference was being held in Hollywood, just 15 miles north of Black’s hometown of Pompano Beach. The work follows comments about his legacy in April. “They care for n-ggas looking at them like they some type of gangsta,” Kodak said. “I don’t give a fuck about that shit you heard me? I don’t live for that. I’m a philanthropist, a good n-gga, righteous, all that. I only worry about being a good son and making sure my mom is proud of me. Making sure my family proud of me.”

However, it’s not the only time he’s worked with future generations in recent weeks. In May, Black spoke candidly about his Haitian heritage with Jazzy’s World TV, run by 13-year-old journalist Jazzy. “That’s a whole ‘nother country,” he said. “Like I can’t get away from it. That’s my culture. I got America, ’cause I was born here, and I got Haiti because that’s where my family [is] from.” His remarks to Jazzy came a few days after Haitian Flag Day (May 18), which celebrates the adoption of the national flag during the nation’s war for independence. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest music news.

