Chrisean Rock Claims She’s Leaving The Country “Real Soon”

Chrisean Rock recently hopped on Twitter/X, letting fans know that she’s sick of the U.S. “I’m leaving this country real soon,” the rapper and reality star wrote today (August 24). Though she failed to specify the reasoning behind her new plan, fans can speculate what may be leading her to feel this way. The 23-year-old is “days away” from having her first child with Blueface, who she’s known to have a rocky relationship with. Recently, the rapper was also stabbed during one of his training sessions at the gym, making him have to call off an upcoming boxing match.

As of late, most fans have been under the impression that Chrisean and Blueface were no longer an item. They’ve been beefing publicly throughout her pregnancy, and she’s made claims that she’s comfortable raising the child herself. He’s seemed to turn his attention to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, as of late. Amid the drama, Chrisean has said that she’s doing better than ever. It appears as though, however, she may have had a change of heart.

Chrisean Is Over It

I’m leaving this country real soon — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) August 24, 2023

Earlier this week, a new clip of the duo got some traction online. They appeared to be on pretty good terms, with some even suggesting that they looked “boo’d up.” It’s unclear whether or not this is true, however, they were also seen looking awfully close at Jason Lee’s recent birthday party. It appears as though the couple’s constant back-and-forth is just part of their brand now, which remains controversial.

During a recent interview, Blueface revealed what it was about Chrisean that managed to lure him away from Jaidyn in the first place. Apparently, he tried to keep things platonic, but Chrisean continued to come on to him. “To me, it started being like, super appreciative. You’re willing to make a fool of yourself to show how much you appreciate me,” he explained. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

