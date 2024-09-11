Eazy-E’s Daughter Welcomes Son On Her Father's Birthday

ReeMarkable has delivered a healthy baby boy.

Earlier this week, Eazy-E's daughter ReeMarkable took to social media to make an exciting announcement. According to her, she gave birth to her son a few days ago, and the delivery just so happened to land on a very special day. "Happy birthday Daddy! 9/7/24 this for you," she began.

"@derrtymillionz we did it . My soul mate . We owe each other the world and we gone continue to give it to each other. I love you husband I thank you for this gift this blessing. You the one fr . Baby is here y’all!!! 6 pushes ! All natural . I wasn’t gone post but this was needed to be said." Of course, supporters are flooding her comments section with congratulatory messages, and noting just how special it is that her son's birth fell on her father's birthday.

ReeMarkable Gives Birth To Baby Boy

"Awe this is amazing 😍 your dad sent you ur baby, probably letting you know he’s with you every step of the way🥹 wow. Congrats," one commenter writes. "Awww that’s dope you had your baby on your dad birthday congrats," another says. Eazy-E had 11 children before dying of AIDS-induced pneumonia in 1995. Several of them celebrated his legacy at a Compton street naming ceremony late last year. The NWA icon's mother, Kathie Wright, even delivered a heartfelt speech.