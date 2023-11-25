Lil Eazy-E Calls Out Dr. Dre For Not Being Present At Street Naming: "All Of The West Coast Should Be"

In a recent interview with TMZ at the unveiling of the street named after his late father, Eazy-E, Lil Eazy-E had some words for Dr. Dre. In fact, issued a public call to Dr. Dre, urging the iconic producer to revisit his roots and pay a visit to Eazy-E's mother. The rapper and son of the N.W.A legend expressed disappointment at the absence of Dr. Dre at Eazy-E's funeral, recalling that DJ Yella was the sole attendee during his formative years. Lil Eazy-E remarked, "30 years later, do you think I care?" His words resonated with a sense of unresolved disappointment. He underscored the significance of Dre's absence during a pivotal moment in Eazy-E's legacy.

Lil Eazy-E believes that given Eazy-E's profound influence on the West Coast rap scene, Dre, along with the entirety of the west coast region, should acknowledge and honor his father's contributions. Directly addressing Dr. Dre, Lil Eazy-E extended an invitation for him to reconnect with Eazy's mother, emphasizing the historical ties between Dre and the family. "Dre, you were on her couch when your mom kicked you out. So you could come sit there and say hi. She is still living and well," he stated, adding a personal touch to the plea for a reconciliation.

Lil Eazy-E's central concern appears to be his grandmother's well-being, wishing Dre blessings while urging him to recognize and pay homage to the familial connections that played a pivotal role in both his and Eazy-E's lives. This public call out from Lil Eazy-E prompts contemplation on the part of Dr. Dre. It underscores the importance of acknowledging one's origins and expressing gratitude to those who played a foundational role in shaping one's journey.

In the realm of hip-hop, where authenticity and respect are integral, this challenge serves as a reminder that even the most iconic figures should remain grounded in the communities that shaped their ascent. Whether Dr. Dre responds to this to reconnect with the roots of his career remains to be seen. But the challenge has undoubtedly opened a dialogue about the enduring ties between hip-hop legends and the communities that forged them. Do you think Dr. Dre and other west coast legends should have been in attendance? Let us know on HNHH!

