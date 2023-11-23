Eazy-E's Mother Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Compton Street Naming Ceremony

Earlier this week, Eazy-E was recognized by his hometown of Compton, CA with a street named in his honor. Auto Drive South’s 100 block is now officially known as Eazy Street. They held a ceremony to celebrate the occasion, which was attended by several of Eazy-E's peers, friends, and family members. The late N.W.A. icon's mother Kathie Wright even delivered a moving speech at the event, growing misty-eyed as she thanked the crowd for attending.

“I’m so proud of everybody that’s here today,” she explained. “And say I love you all and thanks so much for showing up at this presentation. Thank you very much, the city of Compton... I would like to thank everybody that had a part in this and I love you and God bless, and he is watching from a distance. Thank you very much. Everybody have a nice day and have a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Read More: Eazy-E Honored With His Own Compton Street

Kathie Wright Says Eazy-E Is "Watching From A Distance"

Eazy-E's mother wasn't the only one of his family members to speak at the event, however. The performer's son, Eric Darnell Wright, also shared some heartfelt words about his father's posthumous accomplishment. “My father finally got what he deserves," he began. "A monumental street in the city he put on the map ... It’s a long time coming, but again, I always say it’s God’s timing.”

Alonzo Williams, the president of Compton's Entertainment Chamber of Commerce, chatted with KABC about the distinction. “Compton has a lot of history, but nobody knows about it. I figured the most recent history is hip-hop history,” he told the outlet. “Being this is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, I thought it’d be a great idea to approach the City Council, talk about possibly doing this and they loved the idea.” How do you feel about Eazy-E having a street named after him in Compton? What do you think of Eazy-E's mother's speech? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Suge Knight Says Eazy-E's Widow Fumbled Millions Of Dollars In Poor Dr. Dre Deal

[Via]