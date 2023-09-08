Beyonce Fan Goes Into Labor During LA Concert

Beyonce recently brought her "Renaissance" world tour to Los Angeles for the first time, performing at SoFi Stadium on her birthday. One fan in the crowd, Sarah Francis Jones, was taking in the concert when she started to have some contractions. Nearing the expected end of her pregnancy but not quite at her due date, Jones believed the contractions were simply a false alarm. Her scheduled C-section wasn't for another week, so they waited things out.

The fan and her husband watched the rest of the concert before heading to the hospital. It turns out, she was in labor. Jones documented her experience on social media, claiming that Queen Bey induced the labor. "We thought it was just Braxton Hicks or gas — turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fan's Baby Wanted To See The Beyonce Show

“I wasn’t thinking that I was going into labor,” she told ABC7. “I wasn’t due for another week. We actually had a C-section planned. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna have fun at this concert. This is my last hoorah.’" Jones says her baby "had other plans," however. "I think she heard Beyoncé’s voice and was like, ‘I wanna go too.'” She described getting back to the car with her husband after the show, and realizing that her child was really on the way. “By the time we got to the car, I was like, ‘This is not a false alarm,'” Jones says. “It had to be a perfect set of circumstances.”

The lucky baby now shares a birthday with Beyonce, and is sure to hear the story of their birth until the end of time. The "Renaissance" world tour is scheduled to run into next month, with notable dates in Vancouver, Dallas, New Orleans, and more. The tour will close with a performance in Kansas City on October 1. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Beyonce's "Renaissance" tour.

