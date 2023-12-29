Marques Houston's Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Marques Houston and his wife, Miya, are celebrating the joyous arrival of their second child. A baby boy named Greyson, but the journey hasn't been without its challenges. News of Greyson's birth, shared by Miya on December 27, brought warmth and delight to the Houston family. Born on December 13, weighing 6lbs 2oz, Greyson's presence has added a new layer of love and completeness to their lives. However, this blissful announcement follows a series of challenges the couple faced earlier this year. Marques Houston found himself at the center of backlash over the age difference between him and Miya. With a 20-year age gap, Miya married Marques at 19 when he was 38, sparking discussions and criticism.

In an episode of TV One's Uncensored, Houston addressed the scrutiny, asserting that their union is often misunderstood. While acknowledging that he met Miya when she was 17, he emphasized that there was no meaningful conversation or connection until she reached adulthood. “Me and my wife’s situation is a little different… how we met through mutual friends and everything like that… When I met my wife, she was 17. We had no, really, conversation and no, really, connection until she was of age…” explained Houston in the clip.

Read More: Marques Houston Explains Marrying Wife At 19 When He Was 38

Marques Houston And Wife Celebrate

Moreover, Greyson's arrival signifies a new chapter in their journey as a family. The shared family photo and Miya's heartfelt caption, "We are so in love and couldn’t feel more complete," reflect the happiness and unity that this newborn brings. Social media users continued to offer them warm wishes and messages of congratulations.

Furthermore, the couple's decision to share this intimate moment with the public demonstrates resilience and a desire to include their fans in their joyous occasion. As Marques Houston navigates parenthood once again, the birth of Greyson becomes a melody of love, triumphing over challenges and marking a new verse in the symphony of their lives. The Houston family, now expanded with the arrival of Greyson, continues to compose a story of love, understanding, and the enduring strength of their bond.

Read More: Marques Houston Clarifies Comments On Single Mothers