John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reportedly welcomed their third child on Friday, January 13. According to PEOPLE, Legend confirmed that they welcomed “the little baby this morning,” during a private concert.

“What a blessed day,” he told the audience. He added that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” but “feels energized” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Hulu’s 2018 Emmy Party at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu)

Despite confirming the news to fans at the recent concert, neither Legend nor Teigen has spoken about the birth on their social media accounts.

Legend previously detailed the family’s excitement for the new addition during an interview with PEOPLE in 2022.

“We’re all excited,” Legend said. “And, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being a big sister and big brother.”

Legend and Teigen are already parents to their son, Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. The two met back in 2006 and became engaged in 2011. They married in September 2013, in Italy.

The couple originally planned on having another baby in 2020, but Teigen suffered pregnancy complications. Speaking with Good Morning Britain in 2022, Legend reflected on the tragedy.

“Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you’re pregnant again,” he said. “Because you never know what could happen and you’ve experienced that tragedy of losing one. But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we’re all excited and can’t wait to welcome the new baby into the world.”

