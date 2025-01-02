Tokyo Toni Joins "Team Drake" With Fiery Kendrick Lamar Diss

Tokyo Toni isn't shying away from Kendrick Lamar.

Tokyo Toni posted a scathing takedown of Kendrick Lamar on Instagram, Wednesday, while siding with "Team Drake." "F*ck you Kendrick Lamar," Toni begins. "You ain't sh*t, by far. You talk about you write your own sh*t, come on lemme see you write down this b*tch." She then goes on to insult Lamar further while criticizing him for feuding with Drake.

The bars left fans in the comments section in fits of laughter. "He's not going to respond… auntie sit this one out. He don't care," one user wrote. Another posted: "Are you high why would you go after a legend like Kendrick I hope he doesn't clap back on u." One fan theorized: "She be just going against the grain just because' now what kendrick do to."

Kendrick Lamar Accepts Grammy Award For Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Toni previously came to Drake's defense to diss Rick Ross, who also began beefing with him in 2024. Back in April, Ross dropped the diss track, "Champagne Moments," to take aim at the Toronto rapper. "N****s leakin' they records when we speakin’ directly," he raps on the song. "If we keepin' it gangster, when you see me, you check me." He goes on to call Drake a "white boy" as well.

Tokyo Toni Goes After Kendrick Lamar

Toni teamed up with Ross' former partner, Tia Kemp, to drop a diss track aimed at the rapper. In doing so, they rapped over the beat to Ross' iconic debut single, "Hustlin'," from 2006's Port of Miami. Check out Tokyo Toni's full diss for Kendrick Lamar below.