Duke Dennis Recalls Arrest In China Over A Bullet With Kai Cenat

Duke Dennis recently revealed he was detained by Chinese authorities after a bullet was discovered in his bag—a moment that left the popular streamer shaken and stranded for hours. The incident came to light during a livestream conversation with fellow creators Kai Cenat and Agent 00. Dennis, known for his laid-back charm and gamer presence, wasn’t so composed as he recounted the unsettling experience. Chinese police held him for nearly three hours as they attempted to determine what to do. “They had me there for two and a half hours trying to figure out what to do with me,” Dennis told them, visibly still processing the event.

According to Dennis, the bullet had been inside his Goyard bag, unknowingly packed before his trip. When asked how it got there, he explained it had originally been left in his car. “It was in my center console because I didn’t want to get pulled over with a bunch of bullets,” he said. “When I cleaned them out, I put them in my Goyard bag. I took that same Goyard bag to China.” Chinese officials, upon finding the bullet, reportedly measured it for confirmation while Dennis remained in custody. “I can’t lie—I was scared as fuck,” he admitted, his candor cutting through the casual tone of the stream. Though the ordeal ended without formal charges, the situation served as a stark reminder of how quickly international travel can take a wrong turn, especially when carrying items that may be considered illegal or dangerous abroad.

Duke Dennis Arrest

By the end of the stream, Dennis realized exactly why his inbox had been flooded. “OK, this is why my DMs flooded and everybody’s saying, ‘What’s up with you.’ I definitely get it now,” he said with a smile.