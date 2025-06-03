Duke Dennis Addresses Viral Rumor That He Has Eight Kids

Duke Dennis is one of Twitch's most popular streamers. Overall, he is someone that fans have gravitated to over the years, mainly because of his calm demeanor and hilarious reaction videos. Of course, he is also responsible for the popularity of the term "rizz" which is just a stand-in for "Charisma."

For those who may be unfamiliar, the streamer is also a huge part of AMP, the streaming collective that has taken Twitch by storm. AMP consists of streamers like Kai Cenat, Agent00, and even Fanum.

However, this weekend, Duke found himself on the wrong side of controversy. An internet rumor started to get a bit out of control, and it is hard to really pin down the source of it. That said, we can tell you that the rumor accused Duke Dennis of fathering eight children.

There were some fans who felt like this was unfathomable given Duke's age and the amount of time he spends on stream. On Monday night, the streamer decided to address the rumors, once and for all.

Does Duke Dennis Have Eight Kids?

As you can see in the clip above, Duke was very firm on the fact that he does not have eight children. However, he also noted that if he did have kids, the internet would never find out. He has no interest in sharing that part of his life with the internet.

Overall, this extends beyond just kids. Duke Dennis notes that he wouldn't even post a girlfriend or a partner. He understands the games people play online. There is a devaluation of privacy on the internet, and Duke doesn't want to feed into that.

While some fans aren't full satisfied with his answer, their opinions quite frankly do not matter. Rumors like this one are made to force a response. A response has been given, and now everyone can move on.