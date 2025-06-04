Duke Dennis has seemingly been hesitant to reveal that he's got kids, but he just announced that he does. In a two-minute clip from a recent Twitch session caught by X user Slatt, the 30-year-old decided to come clean on his private life. This shocking revelation comes to light after a rumor began running wild that he had a family, earlier this week.

When this did go viral, Duke Dennis swore up and down that he didn't have any children. But even if he did, the beloved social media figure wouldn't let that slip. From the very beginning of his streaming career, he made a promise to himself that he wouldn't share any private information.

He restated that in this newest clip below, "When I first started streaming and sh*t, I decided how I wanted to operate. But unfortunately, that option has been taken away from me at this point," Dennis said while laughing.

After that is when he when he (calmly) called out those "harassing the mother of my kids and being very weird." He says that these "threats" have also been affecting their "well-being."

In conclusion, Duke Dennis asked everyone out there listening to stop with all of the noise. Unfortunately, that probably won't happen as folks have already gone this far to uncover this part of his life that he never wanted the public to see.

Does Duke Dennis Have Eight Kids?

"This sh*t is mentally draining for a lot of people," he added. That could be applied to an alleged ex, Nik, who accused Duke of not helping to pay for her alleged abortion.

"I wish you would get on here and tell me that you didn't tell me to keep my baby. Told me to keep my baby, would not pay for it, and every time I texted him for something else, instant response. But, when I wanted to ask you for that money, or when I bring up the abortion, no response. You're a weirdo. You have like a breeding kink. You have so many babies and baby mothers that you don't take care of. You're a deadbeat," she said.