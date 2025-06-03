A woman claiming to be one of Duke Dennis' exes says that he got her pregnant and allegedly refused to pay for the abortion. She detailed the story in a video circulating on social media, this week, after rumors surfaced about the live streamer allegedly fathering eight children.

"I was pregnant in December y'all... He didn't give me a single dollar," the woman alleged. "Cool, great, you know, I got it. I ain't tripping about it but it was yours. [He] told me to keep my baby. I wish you would get on here and tell me that you didn't tell me to keep my baby. Told me to keep my baby, would not pay for it, and every time I texted him for something else, instant response. But, when I wanted to ask you for that money, or when I bring up the abortion, no response. You're a weirdo. You have like a breeding kink. You have so many babies and baby mothers that you don't take care of. You're a deadbeat."

When LiveBitez shared the video on Instagram, many fans in the comments section shared supportive messages. "Yes!!!! Finally a young woman that chooses herself over a man," one user wrote. "Sis said who about to be BM #10???? I love this for her!!! We appreciate you sharing for young girls in this same situation. All because he has clout and/or money YOU DO NOT HAVE TO HAVE HIS BABY!!!!!" Another fan added: "Hear me out, it’s kinda refreshing that she chose to pay for her own abortion instead of birthing what was likely going to be a fatherless child…most women today would’ve kept it for the check."

Does Duke Dennis Have Kids?

As for the rumor about Duke Dennis having eight children, he shot the idea down during a live stream on Monday night. He explained that he doesn't have kids and if he did, he wouldn't share that information with the internet and would keep his private life to himself.

"I do not have eight f*cking kids, which is no offense to anybody who do. All right?” he said, as caught by Complex. “But I've been actually watching y'all take that and run with it, and post it and post about it, and post it in, like, bold print, as if you know for a fact that's the case, when it is not the case."