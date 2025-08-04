Duke Dennis' Mugshot Emerges After His San Antonio Arrest

AMP member and streamer, Duke Dennis, was the only one to be handcuffed over the weekend at a San Antonio mall. He and his content creating friends were reportedly filming a game of hide-and-seek, but it apparently got out of control. According to Soap Central, witnesses at the shopping center said that quite a few fans recognized Dennis, Kai, and etc.

This then caused some obstructions, leading to the police department getting involved to control the situation. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old didn't get out of trouble as he was arrested. The San Antonio Police Department has him facing charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest.

Images and videos of Duke sitting on the ground in handcuffs surrounded by the authorities quickly went viral. Kai Cenat can also be seen capturing the aftermath from a bird's eye view. Denzel "Duke" Dennis has been in custody since Saturday, August 2 and remains behind bars as of today.

On top of all of this information, we also have access to his mugshot, as obtained by Akademiks TV. In it, he's wearing a look of frustration and stoniness on his face. Folks in the comments section of the post were making fun of the influencer, particularly over a game that only younger kids play.

Duke Dennis & India Love

Duke also hasn't spoken out, but we expect that he will release a public statement sooner than later.

For those who don't know, he's been a big-time producer of content for quite some time. He found his footing online in the NBA 2K gameplay space. He plays other games like of Call of Duty, and his profile has grown considerably from that.

As a result of his hard work, Duke was one of the many "professors" at Kai's Streamers University. While there, he and India Love, another "teacher" at the weekend-long event stirred up dating rumors. Their interactions went viral, but Love shut down the rumors in June.

During an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman, she complimented him but shared she didn't have any feelings. "The whole thing with Duke... It just organically happened. That was my first time meeting him, being around him, that's what it gave I guess you could say."