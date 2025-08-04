Duke Dennis' Mugshot Emerges After His San Antonio Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath 180 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Raising Cane's Owner And Founder Todd Graves Hosts Celebrity Friends At F1 Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Duke Dennis attends as Raising Cane's Owner and Founder Todd Graves hosts celebrity friends at F1 Las Vegas on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)
Duke Dennis was apprehended on Saturday, August 2, at a mall in San Antonio. We also have more details on his arrest.

AMP member and streamer, Duke Dennis, was the only one to be handcuffed over the weekend at a San Antonio mall. He and his content creating friends were reportedly filming a game of hide-and-seek, but it apparently got out of control. According to Soap Central, witnesses at the shopping center said that quite a few fans recognized Dennis, Kai, and etc.

This then caused some obstructions, leading to the police department getting involved to control the situation. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old didn't get out of trouble as he was arrested. The San Antonio Police Department has him facing charges of criminal trespassing and evading arrest.

Images and videos of Duke sitting on the ground in handcuffs surrounded by the authorities quickly went viral. Kai Cenat can also be seen capturing the aftermath from a bird's eye view. Denzel "Duke" Dennis has been in custody since Saturday, August 2 and remains behind bars as of today.

On top of all of this information, we also have access to his mugshot, as obtained by Akademiks TV. In it, he's wearing a look of frustration and stoniness on his face. Folks in the comments section of the post were making fun of the influencer, particularly over a game that only younger kids play.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Collaborations, Ranked

Duke Dennis & India Love

Duke also hasn't spoken out, but we expect that he will release a public statement sooner than later.

For those who don't know, he's been a big-time producer of content for quite some time. He found his footing online in the NBA 2K gameplay space. He plays other games like of Call of Duty, and his profile has grown considerably from that.

As a result of his hard work, Duke was one of the many "professors" at Kai's Streamers University. While there, he and India Love, another "teacher" at the weekend-long event stirred up dating rumors. Their interactions went viral, but Love shut down the rumors in June.

During an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman, she complimented him but shared she didn't have any feelings. "The whole thing with Duke... It just organically happened. That was my first time meeting him, being around him, that's what it gave I guess you could say."

"He definitely gives like a mature man, great looking, great vibes," she added.

Read More: Top 7 Food-Inspired Air Jordans

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Monday Night RAW Crime Duke Dennis Arrested In San Antonio On Trespassing Charges 5.0K
Monday Night RAW TV Duke Dennis Addresses Viral Rumor That He Has Eight Kids 16.6K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 1025
The 2023 Streamy Awards - Red Carpet Pop Culture Who Is Duke Dennis? The YouTuber Whose Rizz Has Mesmerized A Generation 19.6K
Comments 0